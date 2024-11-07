Dustin Poirier Shares Two-Word Reaction as He Looks to Replace Michael Chandler Against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Dustin Poirier seems to be itching to fight again and is willing to do so even on short notice. Rumors around the grapevine suggest that the UFC is actively seeking a replacement fighter for Michael Chandler at UFC 309. The American was set to take on Charles Oliveira in a rematch at MSG since, for undisclosed reasons, the fight does not seem to be happening.

The fight makes a lot of sense given both fighters’ status as lightweight legends at this point in their career and could be even more entertaining than the Chandler fight. Oliveira and Poirier are two of the most entertaining fighters in the division and having watched their fights before, we know we will be in for a thrill.

Earlier ‘Do Bronx’ reacted to the rumors of Chandler pulling out on Twitter with an emoji. Poirier then responded with two words,

“I’m in.”



That’s all ‘The Diamond‘ had to say to get the fans all riled up. The only disadvantage for Poirier will be that he won’t get an entire training camp for the fight.

There are just 10 days left for the event during which he will have to prepare to fight against the former UFC lightweight champion. The pair had fought previously when the Brazilian held the belt.

While Poirier had started well, ‘Do Bronx‘ came back in spectacular fashion and finished the fight with yet another rear naked choke submission.

However, before any Poirier fan goes fantasizing, this is still just a speculation right now.

Helwani on Oliveira vs. Chandler

After waking up to a flurry of tweets about the change of plans at UFC 309, Ariel Helwani woke up to a flurry of tweets about the fight and immediately sought to clarify that Chandler might not be pulling out whatsoever.

“Based on the conversations that I have had the fight is not in jeopardy. I don’t know if there is smoke to the fire right now. I reached out to the Chandler team and was told, news to them. Reached out to a couple of people and they said, news to them.”

Helwani believes that this could be one of the ‘crazy’ Twitter rumors that go viral just days before the fight to cause chaos among fans and fighters alike.

Every source of his seems to have confirmed that they have not heard anything about the fight being in jeopardy. And with no official confirmation from either the UFC or the teams of both fighters, it looks like Poirier will have to dust off those gloves another day.