‘Do It With Donald Trump’: Joe Rogan Shares How GTA 6 Could Flip the Presidential Election with One Surprising Feature

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has made a rather interesting suggestion to future US Presidential candidates regarding their voting demographics, suggesting they strike a deal with game developer, Rockstar.

Rogan, a long-time color commentator for the UFC, has involved himself in the political sphere to no end in the last 18 months. Featuring incumbent President Donald Trump on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, the Jersey native has been credited for backing the Republican.

To boot, the stand-up comedian and actor came under fire. That was for not hosting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on his platform. Harris was the nominated successor to replace Joe Biden in the Washington hot seat.

Furthermore, as a host of UFC events in the last two years, Rogan has applauded Trump upon his broadcast walk to the venue alongside UFC CEO, Dana White. He has taken each of these opportunities to embrace the polarizing political leader at Octagon-side, too.

Towing the line for the Republican party is, therefore, an accusation pointed at Rogan. But this week on his podcast, the 57-year-old made a suggestion for any sort of future public representative hoping for election.

Rogan suggested they should collaborate with Scottish developer Rockstar to feature as a sidekick to the protagonists in GTA 6, which releases next year.

“Imagine if a candidate made a deal with GTA 6 where you could have them ride along with you,” Rogan said . “Like, (Donald) Trump can ride along with you while you rob people, shoot people. You could do it with Trump. And then all of a sudden, people want to vote for Trump because he’s my favorite homie in GTA 6.

“… Like you’re playing Half Life and Kamala Harris is helping you get around the lab,” Rogan continued. “… If you love playing with the Kamala Harris character on Half Life, it’s like you could have an AI partner. And it literally is Kamala Harris. And she runs around in Half Life with you shooting at aliens and sh*t.”

Parodying numerous famous figures in their Grand Theft Auto series, this is not the first time Trump and the franchise have been linked.

Trump parodied ordering GTA 6’s release

Earlier this year, footage emerged on social media of Trump signing numerous executive orders just days into his second stint as the POTUS. One user on the social media platform X managed to come up with quite a humorous joke.

Given the official delay of the video game until May of next year, Trump was videoed allegedly ordering Rockstar to release the much-anticipated game this year. The post was, of course, edited.

The user who posted it had to clarify that the edit was satirical, as most people failed to recognize. A massive surge in community flagging requests prompted the response.