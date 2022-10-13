“Four, Five Years I Have Not Tweeted for Him”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Opens Up About UFC Star’s Twitter Account Handling Allegations

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, comes clean disclosing that it was indeed him, who used to tweet from the Eagle’s account!

Ali Abdelaziz is an infamous figure within the martial arts sphere. Especially since his altercation with McGregor in 2018, during the build-up to the fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which bolstered him to worldwide fame.

There have been rumors floating around the manager since then, that he uses the social media platforms of his clients, to promote fights for them. This would lead to the fighters being scrutinized. Since their accounts would sometimes post disrespectful comments that weren’t warranted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@thefightmafia)

Speaking with regard to that, Ali-Abdelaziz confirmed the long-standing rumor, stating-

“I promise you, I used to tweet for Khabib when we began, every day for four, five times a day. But four or five years I’ve not tweeted for him because he locked me out.”

At long last, what was once a rumor, has been confirmed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager himself.

Also read: WATCH: Nate Diaz Details Why He Once Slapped ‘Motherf**ker’ Khabib Nurmagomedov in Front of 12 Russians

Ali Abdelaziz has utilized the social media of numerous fighters of his!

The art of promotion and marketing is truly a lucrative commodity to possess in martial arts for any fighter. There’s a reason that the game is referred to as ‘prizefighting’. The ones who understand this, make millions out of the sport when it’s all said and done.

@TeamKhabib & @Justin_Gaethje y’all both my brothers so do like I did and get your passwords back lol pic.twitter.com/19KxpR9IIH — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 12, 2021

Although Abdelaziz understands it, he does make the most out of it. His fighters themselves have confirmed that Abdelaziz does run their Twitter accounts, from time to time, in order to promote their fights.

Also read: “Not a Fan of You but…”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Pulls on Fans’ Heartstrings With Touching Phone Wallpaper

Ali Abdelaziz and his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his clients!

It’s no secret that Abdelaziz is one of the more prominent fight managers in all of martial arts. The 44-year-old has a long list of clienteles that he has been taking care of for the better part of a decade.

Israel Adesanya wasn’t stoked about Ali Abdelaziz trying to push a fight with him and Kamaru Usman. The MMA Hour: https://t.co/10hiRjDffH pic.twitter.com/0Xjtq68lan — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) February 21, 2022

The list includes renowned former champions and contenders alike, including Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Henry Cejudo, Islam Makhachev, and most importantly, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also read: WATCH: 29–0 Dominant Former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Being Affectionate Towards Hasbulla Magomedov