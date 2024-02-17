Is Mackenzie Dern Single: A Look Into the Relationship Status of the UFC 298 Star

The noted UFC Strawweight, Mackenzie Dern, may have tasted defeat in her last fight at UFC 295. However, that hasn’t lowered her spirits as she is planning to make a strong comeback at UFC 298, which commences in less than 24 hours from now. However, several fans may also know that Dern was going through the grueling procedure of her divorce when her UFC 295 fight happened. This has left many of them wondering about her current relationship status.

Dern appeared on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast ‘The MMA Hour’ to reveal her condition after her UFC 295 defeat. Apart from discussions about the fight, the Brazilian-American also revealed she had ended the procedure of her divorce successfully. But one of her Instagram posts reveals that Dern isn’t single anymore and has found love once again.

The multiple-time BJJ world champion chose the perfect date to publicize her current relationship status. A Valentine’s Day post from Dern revealed that she is currently in a relationship with Antonio Trócoli, who is a Brazilian pro-MMA fighter. The caption to her post read:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Baby! @atrocolimma”

Well, the comments section revealed that the pair of Dern and Trócoli boasts a pretty strong bond as of now. Trócoli replied, “I am happy to be with you! That our connection always keep growing stronger! I love you”, to Dern’s post.

However, a large chunk of the UFC fanbase is also talking about the Arizona native’s upcoming bout at UFC 298. It’s quite apparent that her fans will want her to get back in the winning books once again on February 17, 2024.

The UFC 298 rival of Mackenzie Dern won’t let her get an easy victory

Most fans may already know that Dern will face the known UFC Strawweight, Amanda Lemos, at UFC 298 on 17 February. Like Dern, Lemos will also be desperate to bag a victory in the fight since she lost her last fight against the current UFC strawweight champ, Zhang Weili.

‘Magnum’ also created the record of the largest difference between strikes of two female UFC fighters during her fight against Lemos. But ‘Amandinha’ still went on to fight throughout the entire length of the bout. With Dern’s striking being much inferior to Weili’s, it might be too much for her to take Lemos out with her strikes.

Hence, Dern will probably apply her ‘bread and butter’ technique of controlling Lemos on the ground in the fight. But nobody except Father Time knows whether she will be successful in getting the better of her or not.