iShowSpeed Hints at Showdown With ‘Famous Fighter’ After Getting Sliced by Pro Muay Thai Athlete

IShowSpeed just had his first run in with MMA. The American streamer is doing a South East Asia tour, streaming in different countries, with the first leg of the tour kicking off in Thailand. He went from eating scorpions on the streets to learning Muay Thai. But he got sliced up as one might have expected. But that hasn’t stopped the influencer from hinting at a showdown with a ‘famous fighter’.

What happened was that Speed first ended up getting some basic Muay Thai training from one of the fighters in the gym. He then immediately asked to spar another fighter.

Although the spar was pretty light, Speed looked exhausted. His opponent was just toying with him and he ended up getting put to the ground. Following the spar he made a big announcement about how it was too easy.

“I went head to head with a professional…..This s*it too easy. Chat y’all know a real fighter that I’m about to fight? In the next upcoming days, one of the most famous fighters of all time, this week.”

Despite being a newbie to the sport, his athleticism and his quick feet were very evident. So you gotta give him that! The man can jump over Lambos and get whooped in Muai Thai.

This will help him when he goes to spar who he claims is one of the most famous fighters of all time. That stream will also take place this week, hinting at the fact that he’s going to meet the fighter in Asia itself.

In the meantime, this Thailand stream turned out to be pretty eventful for the streamer.

Speed crashes TukTuk and almost falls off an elephant

The American streamer is not very familiar with TukTuks, so when he saw one in Thailand he had to try and learn how to drive it. However, things did not end up going to plan.

Although he learnt how to use the clutch and the accelerator, he did not learn how to brake. After driving just a few meters, he ended up crashing into a wall.

Best moments of IShowSpeed in Thailand 1. Speed walks into a Muay Thai gym and spars with a fighter. 2. Speed tried to ride a tuktuk and got into an accident. 3. Speed ate a seasoned scorpion. 4. Speed rode an elephant and almost fell from it. pic.twitter.com/aORCAXUR5T — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) September 9, 2024

Luckily for him, he only ended up getting a scratch on his forehead from hitting his head on something. Following that experience, he tried to test his luck again when he rode an elephant.

The Elephant’s handler made the animal get up on one leg and pose for the stream. However, naturally the streamer was terrified and when the animal put it’s leg down he lost balance and almost fell down.

Well, do not fret. It is what Speed is known for. He often gets into awkward situations and has a great time at it!