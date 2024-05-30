Islam Makhachev Calls for Street Fight Between His Team and Team Conor McGregor: “Khabib Beat Him”

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor taking place over 6 years ago, people still can’t stop talking about the iconic rivalry. The hatred between the two camps exists to this day. Many even speculate that if Islam beats Dustin and Conor beats Chandler, a potential fight could be booked. However, Islam has a more violent idea for resolution.

The lightweight champion recently sat down for an interview with ESPN MMA hosted by Brett Okamoto, where he talked about fighting McGregor. It turns out Islam would rather fight them on the streets than grant them the honor of competing in the octagon.

“I want when his team and we all team in the streets somewhere and we have good fights. Because we all have big experiences in the street. We just want to meet them and finish all talks. Team vs team. It is going to be more interesting because already Khabib beat him in the cage, beat his corner. But maybe team vs team we can make ultimate fighter.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team were infamously involved in an all-out brawl against McGregor and his team following the conclusion of UFC 229. A potential fight between McGregor and Makhachev would reignite all the anger and hatred the two teams have for each other. While it might be a big fight for the UFC business-wise, it will come with its own set of drawbacks as well.

Well, with Conor being Conor, a lot of late-night tweeting, almost all of it borderline insane and offensive to Islam and his family is already taking place.

Conor McGregor blasts Islam Makhachev for staph infections, calls him ‘inbred’

The Notorious’ reacted to a photo shared on Twitter spotting a potential staph infection on Makhachev’s leg.

‘The Notorious’ went on to brand Makhachev an ‘inbred’ who lives with staph. He urged Makhachev and his team to regularly wash themselves, their clothes, and their mats in order to remain clean. At least, we will know who to blame when another Dana White loses another hair on his head over an Irish-Dagestani civil war.