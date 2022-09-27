UFC Legend Believes Chasing ‘$15M’ Payday Fighting Tyson Fury Would Not Be Wise for Francis Ngannou: “I’m Not Convinced”

Former UFC title challenger claimed that Francis Ngannou might earn a lucrative payday of over $15 million if he fights Tyson Fury. But he is skeptical about this option.

‘The Predator’ hasn’t competed in the division since a stunning victory over Ciryl Gane in the first quarter of 2022 due to knee surgery. However, he has almost recovered from it and is eyeing a return inside the UFC cage.

In light of this, many are assuming that he may face former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a heavyweight matchup as the latter gets ready to make his debut in the category. The Cameroonian star has also previously expressed a desire to fight Tyson Fury, a heavyweight boxing legend, for a life-changing sum of money.

Taking everything into account Chael Sonnen, a former UFC light heavyweight offered his opinions on Ngannou’s potential next step. Sonnen agrees that Ngannou’s bout with Fury will make the UFC star a tonne of money, but he doesn’t think it would be a sensible move.

“I think Francis could do about $15 million to fight Tyson [Fury]. But if you pass up four fights to get there… Now that’s to each his own. One guy may go, ‘I don’t want to go four fights for $15 million if I can go one time for $15 million.’ Okay! You could do that,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“You get a calculator out and tell me the number. By x date, by January 1st of 2022, what were your earnings in this period? I’m just talking about that final number. I’m not convinced that they are so big and beautiful in boxing,” he added.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones- is it the fight to make?

Most definitely. Before the Gane battle, Francis Ngannou was seriously questioned. But the champion reversed the situation and beat the obstacle. Showing why he is the finest fighter on the roster as a result.

Meanwhile, many UFC fans and experts consider Jones to be the best fighter of all time. This fight will thus serve as a delightful treat for the fight fans.

This fight will also be a chance for Ngannou to register himself as one of the greatest. For ‘Bones,’ on the other hand, winning the heavyweight championship would leave a lasting impression on his legacy.

What do you guys think about Jones vs. Ngannou?