Islam Makhachev Down for Boxing Match With Conor McGregor but Has ‘Strict’ Conditions

The biggest trash talker of UFC, Conor McGregor, made way for the MMA fighters into the boxing world after taking on Floyd Mayweather. Since then, many other fighters have followed suit, the most recent one is Francis Ngannou. Now, Islam Makhachev has also shown his interest in the same in a recent interview. As per his statements, he is down for a boxing rules fight with McGregor in the future.

In the interview uploaded on Instagram handle za.khabiba, Islam Makhachev was asked about his opinion on Fury vs. Ngannou. He responded by praising Ngannou and saying how Fury didn’t represent boxing well.

During the interview, Makhachev showed his readiness for a crossover fight in boxing. When asked if he would take on McGregor, he responded with a yes. The Dagestani said that he is ready to take on ‘The Notorious’ but only under certain conditions. He said,

“If he deserves it, then yes. If he deserves it, he will come back, will win 3-4 fights. And in general, if the UFC leadership offers, I will not miss the fight definitely because I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t even think he deserves it because I don’t believe that he will come back to the winning streak or be able to beat the real contenders and become the number one contender.”

The UFC-boxing crossover fights are slowly becoming a trend in the combat world. While many fighters are entering this setting, Makhachev also showed his interest in the same. However, he wasn’t impressed by Tyson Fury’s recent performance against Francis Ngannou.

Islam Makhachev on Fury vs. Ngannou

The bout between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ was a sight to behold. The fight resulted in a controversial split decision victory for Fury but many had the Cameroonian-French fighter as their winner. Ngannou showed his exceptional fighting skills and knocked down Fury in the third round, making him lay flat on the canvas.

Speaking on the same, the current lightweight champion Makhachev expressed his take on how well ‘The Predator’ fought and criticised ‘The Gypsy King’ at the same time. He expressed how Fury got knocked down and that he didn’t represent boxing well due to his bad performance.

Nevertheless, after Ngannou vs. Fury bout there have been more talks about fighters going for crossover bouts. However, it will be interesting to see if Islam Makhachev goes for one of such crossovers.

The fight will be more interesting and full of buzz if Makhachev takes on Conor McGregor. Keeping in mind McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a close friend of Makhachev, the match would be highly exciting.