“Islam Makhachev Is Special But”: Ex-Mike Tyson Coach Favors Dustin Poirier to Triumph at UFC 302

This weekend will witness one of the biggest fights of the year as fan favorite Dustin Poirier takes on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. While there are a lot of doubts about Poirier’s future in the sport regardless of the result, some believe the fight is too close to call on paper. However, for Mike Tyson’s former coach, the choice could not be any more clear.

Teddy Atlas is one of the greatest minds in the world of boxing and has guided several boxers to world championship titles. Therefore it is safe to say that Atlas knows a thing or two about fighting. In a recent episode of his podcast, ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ he broke down the upcoming title fight at UFC 302, and gave his prediction, even though it was more emotional than analytical. Teddy said,

“I think Makhachev is special, special. But I don’t know him the way I know Dustin Poirier who is a special man. With the charity work he does with his family, outside the ring the way he thinks about life. The way he conducts his life. Look he is getting late in his career, I don’t know how many fights he has left. Dustin is very experienced, he is a good puncher, he is a great striker.”



Atlas’ pick is based solely on his relationship with Poirier. The two men share a close relationship and Poirier has often appeared on his show. However, as Atlas said, Poirier does not have a lot of time left in the sport and this might be his last ever chance at the UFC lightweight title to cap off an incredible career.

A closer look at Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev

Going into the fight, Poirier is fresh off a jaw-dropping knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis. Makhachev on the other hand is also fresh off a knockout win over the former pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski. Nevertheless, ‘The Diamond’ will have a one-inch height advantage over his rival and a two-inch reach advantage.

This might be crucial for Poirier who aims to keep the fight on the feet. However, he is facing a man who averages 3.17 takedowns per 15 minutes coupled with an accuracy of 60%. Hence, ‘The Diamond’ will have to use all of his 63% takedown defense to keep the fight on the feet where he has the best chance to win.

It will be interesting to see how much Poirier has improved his wrestling and takedown defense since his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.