UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Ridiculed Martin Bakole After Being Compared to Legendary Boxer George Foreman

Allan Binoy
Boxing fan pages have been comparing Martin Bakole to heavyweight legend George Foreman for some time now. Every few days, one of these pages randomly pops up on one’s feed and it’s truly annoying. But while most people can’t do anything about it, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has used his platform to call BS on it.

Foreman, in his prime, wasn’t just famous for his bone-crushing power. There was much more to his game than just knockout punches. He had incredibly disciplined footwork, a rock-solid defense, and the ability to control the pace of a fight like a master chess player. He wasn’t just strong, he was skilled.

These attributes helped him become a two-time heavyweight champion and stage one of the most iconic comebacks in sports history. At 45 years old, he defied the odds and became the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

And he had a great fashion sense!

At this moment, Sonnen does not see Bakole doing any of these things. He said as much when he retweeted one of these boxing pages making the comparison.

“George kept his hands up. Hit hard. Kept his feet on the ground. Plus, he was athletic…”

But UFC’s ‘Bad Guy’ doesn’t need to worry about Bakole at the moment, as there is a UFC fighter who is calling him out and the former middleweight contender is artfully dodging him.

Sonnen nominates a fighter for Masvidal

Masvidal officially announced his return to the UFC next summer, confirming he’ll be fighting on the Miami card in April. While fans are buzzing about his comeback, Masvidal has again challenged Sonnen to a boxing match.

Sonnen, known for his quick wit, moonwalked out of the challenge by nominating Oban Elliott to take his place,

“I nominate @obanelliottufc to whip Jorge in my place. Miami you say?”

Elliot responded to Sonnen by quoting the latter and accepting the challenge to fight Masvidal.


Interesting as it is, it seems highly likely, that ‘Street Jesus’ will be fighting Michael Chandler instead. The lightweight fighter had called out Masvidal upon a fan’s insistence on Twitter. Masvidal had then seemingly agreed to run it with the striker in Miami.


Now, THAT would be an incredible fight!

