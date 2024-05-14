Colby Covington Offers Dana White Substitute for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Refuses ‘Backup’ Label

UFC 303 is already generating a lot of attention and hype as it will witness Conor McGregor’s momentous return to the octagon. Hence, considering the event’s magnitude, the UFC has to prepare for all possibilities including fight cancellation. The promotion generally does this by having backup fighters in place, and Colby Covington has now thrown his name in the hat to save the day.

‘Chaos’ recently sat down for an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ on their YouTube channel, where the hosts asked him if he would be open to being a backup fighter for the Chandler vs McGregor fight. Interestingly, Covington immediately shut down all rumors about him being a backup, though he claimed the UFC could always depend on him, saying,

“No I did not mention that I would be the backup. I am not a backup fighter anymore. I mentioned if someone got hurt, and they need someone to save the day, they know who to call. I am coming out here fighting at 60%. They can call me the day before weigh-ins. That is the type of fighter I am. I love this company. I love to fight.”

The former title challenger added that he always tries to stay in shape and will be more than willing to step in on short notice. However, he emphasized that he is too big of a name to train for a camp and officially take the spot of a backup fighter.

Interestingly, until now, Covington has yet to step up and accept a fight on short notice. Still, given the massive platform at UFC 303, ‘Chaos’ might just be tempted to uphold his promise.

Colby Covington to save a record-breaking gate event at UFC 303?

A Conor McGregor fight means massive business for the UFC, and the UFC 303 event will be no different. According to Dana White, the gate for UFC 303 has already surpassed $20 million. This makes it the highest-grossing gate of all time in the promotion’s history.



The number is quite surprising given that the cheapest tickets on sale were upwards of $1,000 for the event. Hence, Fans will naturally be hoping that Conor McGregor vs Chandler goes on as scheduled. However, they will rest assured knowing that the UFC has always saved events by securing exciting last-minute replacements.