‘I will never fight Colby Covington in the UFC, if we fight, I’m going to jail’: Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier says he will never fight Colby Covington inside the Octagon, if they fight one of them is going to jail.

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington ‘Chaos’ landed few word against his former teammate Dustin Poirier aka ‘The Diamond’ after he lost his second title shot against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira. Since then Dustin is willing to move up to welterweight. Since Poirier’s loss in the main event of UFC 269, ‘Chaos’ has been calling him out.

But in the recent post interview after UFC 271 when ‘The Diamond’ was asked about a potential fight them the duo. he replied:

“I will never fight Colby in an octagon, were finances’ are on the line. If I fight Colby, we are both going to jail, I am going to jail. He is not making money out of my career and what what I have done. This is something different you know, you will never see me fight Colby Covington fight in the UFC.”

Dustin has shown no interest in fighting in the Octagon. While Colby will be seen in the octagon against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 . Masvidal is Dustin’s longtime teammate.

