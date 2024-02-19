VIDEO: Alexander Volkanovski Breaks Silence After UFC 298 Loss, Talks on Rematch in Spain, and More

Alexander Volkanovski just suffered his second straight loss in the UFC. Volkanovski is one of the most dominant champions the division has seen. However, he got knocked out and lost two fights in a row and people are starting to question him. Following his loss at UFC 298, the former champion released an update video for his fans on his YouTube channel. He told them that he will definitely look for the rematch against Ilia Topuria.

Advertisement

Alexander Volkanovski, at one point, was unbeaten in the UFC. Now he has won just one fight in his last four and things aren’t looking too good for him.

However, ‘The Great’, true to his moniker, is not giving up. He shared a message to his fans on YouTube and made them a promise:

Advertisement

“I definitely want that rematch, Spain is what I’m hearing is gonna happen, Dana wants Spain, obviously Ilia wants Spain……I’m gonna get that belt back, mark my words.”

Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he would be taking a break for some time. He also broke down the fight and pointed out his mistakes.

However, he does believe he was up on the cards going into the second round. Unfortunately for him, Topuria got him up against the cage and connected with a solid right hook.

‘The Great’ dismissed all excuses of why he lost the fight during a press conference.

Advertisement

Alexander Volkanovski dismisses ‘excuses’ for his loss and gives Ilia Topuria his flowers

Alexander Volkanovski is probably the classiest champion the UFC has seen. Even in defeat, he is always a class act, and he proved it during the post-fight press conference.

One reporter questioned whether Volkanovski took this fight too soon after getting knocked out by Islam Makhachev. ‘The Great’ responded by saying:

“You can’t take anything away from Topuria. If he puts a hand on you like that, you’re gonna go down. That was a clean right hand. No matter who you are.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1759230539654128024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alexander Volkanovski further added that he can’t take anything away from Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard caught him clean, and that is exactly what he was trying to do.

Volkanovski will now get some well-earned rest before vying for a rematch against the newly crowned champion.