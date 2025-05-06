‘Will D’Arce Her’: Ilia Topuria’s Grappling Session with Young Girl Gets Backlash from Islam Makhachev Fans

Ilia Topuria looks on during the Presentation of WOW, with Movistar Plus and Ilia Topuria at Movistar eSports Center on March 27, 2025, in Madrid, Spain.

Islam Makhachev doesn’t need to worry about Ilia Topuria’s grappling, at least according to his fans. However, their reasons might be flimsy at best.

With the Spaniard announcing that he will be fighting at UFC 317, the anticipation for his opponent has been building. Naturally, the name ringing in everyone’s head is the UFC lightweight champion.

As he prepares for his June showdown, ‘El Matador’ was spotted brushing up on his grappling skills. Although it’s not what fans would have expected.

In the video, ‘El Matador’ can be seen wrestling a young girl wearing a wrestling onesie while the Spaniard himself was dressed up in formal clothes, as fans have become used to seeing him.

The grappling exchange was a playful one, but Islam’s fans definitely didn’t see it that way.

Users in the comments section were trolling Topuria, saying this grappling won’t see him get past Makhachev.

Others echoed the sentiment with, “Such an inspiration, Islam would probably try and D’Arce her out cold”.

Some fans even went as far as weirdly accusing ‘El Matador’ of ducking the champ, “Anything but fighting Makhachev”.

Another fan joined in on the ‘ducking accusations’ to say, “Ducked 5 contenders across 2 divisions to play with little girls Turo is a f*cking weirdo.”

While Topuria’s latest impression on fans is this grappling video, his rumored foe has been brushing up on his grappling skills. The only difference is that the person Islam was grappling with has been a long-time fan favorite.

Makhachev grapples with forgotten UFC fighter

All indications at the moment suggest that Makhachev is waiting for the UFC 315 main event to make a decision regarding his future. With Belal Muhammad defending his belt against Jack Della Maddalena, there is a chance that the Australian will dethrone him.

If he does, then Makhachev will move up in weight to go for the elusive ‘two-weight champion’ title. Maybe that’s another reason why the UFC hasn’t announced Topuria’s next opponent either. Could he be the one fighting Makhachev next?

Regardless of who steps into the octagon next, the champ is making sure he stays in training. He was recently pictured training alongside former UFC fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Islam Makhachev is training in Dubai with Yusuf Raisov at Buka Gym . Zabit is also there, training alongside them via: @MAKHACHEVMMA / #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/LX6BvALXVC — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 6, 2025

While eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Russian fighter Yusuf Raizov, the OG fans were busy looking at Magomedsharipov. The retired UFC fighter was once highly touted to be the next Russian champion.

However, he hung up his gloves to go and do some good in the world, becoming a doctor.

Now, as rumors of his return do the rounds on social media, a video of him training alongside Makhachev seems to have sent fans into a frenzy.

Is it time for Dana White to fulfill his promise of giving Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot upon his return? We will have to wait and find out.