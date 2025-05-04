Dana White & Co. Will Financially Do Whatever It Takes to Make Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, Says UFC Insider

The UFC might have been shy about making the proposed lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria official, but analyst Laura Sanko is asking fans of the matchup to be patient and let the story unfold.

Makhachev, who has been on a collision course of sorts with former featherweight kingpin Topuria since the turn of the year, has had his team refuse to entertain the callout by the Spaniard. Their argument stems from this being Topuria’s debut in the 155 lbs division and how that would play into Makhachev’s legacy.

Meanwhile, after months of lobbying for the fight, Topuria has announced his schedule for the International Fight Week, claiming he was already in camp for a fight at UFC 317 in June. “I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th,” he has promised.

And while time appears to be running out on the Makhachev vs. Topuria front, Sanko believes a lot will depend on the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next month. But she assures fans that the matchup is just too enticing for Dana White to pass on.

“I think that the UFC really wants Islam (Makhachev) versus (Ilia) Topuria,” Sanko told Submission Radio during an interview. “And I think that they will do whatever it takes to make that fight happen. Financially,” she noted.

At this point, it is widely believed that Islam is playing the waiting game. He has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of fighting with Belal since they have trained together.

But if Belal fails to defend the title against Maddalena, Islam can just jump up a division to 170lbs and challenge the champion for a second title.

However, if that happens, there’s a good chance that the Topuria-Islam fight might not see the light of day. Topuria only wants to fight for that title, as does another top contender, Charles Oliveira.

In fact, Oliveira’s team has even asked for Islam to vacate the title if his 170lbs aspirations are taking priority over his lightweight duties. So if Islam does drop the title after UFC 315, the 155 lbs division might see a contest between Oliveira and Topuria for bragging rights.

Notably, Maddalena is already looking forward to his first title defense after the Belal fight and is practically laying out the red carpet for Makhachev.

JDM offers Australia title fight to Makhachev

Attempting to throw a spanner into the proverbial works ahead of UFC 317, Della Maddalena has made an interesting proposition.

Set to headline in Canada next weekend, the Australian star will attempt to win his first Octagon title in a reworked main event clash with the incumbent Belal.

However, poking at Makhachev’s ambition to land championships in two separate divisions the Perth striker claimed he would afford the pound-for-pound number one the chance to fight for welterweight spoils in a trip ‘Downunder’.

“That would be nice,” Della Maddalena said on “the Grin Reapers” YouTube channel .

“In Perth. That would be a bit of a story, (Alexander) Volk [revenge]. We’ll see. Anything’s possible. We get through Belal, and then I think, yeah, I guess just opportunities will present themselves”, he proposed.

In the meantime, Belal has also reiterated Islam’s statement on a potential fight.

“I would never fight Islam (Makhachev) because that’s different for me and him,” Muhammad told Barstool Sports.

“We’ve trained together, and when you’re sweating with somebody, and you’re bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that, it’s just a different relationship. It wouldn’t be about the money for me or for him, I would assume,” he has argued.

In fact, should Islam still want to venture into 170 lbs, Belal asserts he is happy to pack his bags and leave for the 185 lbs division.