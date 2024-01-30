“You All Mtfks”: Paulo Costa Shuts UFC 298 Pull-Out Rumors With Hilarious Meme

From Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miočić, many great fights have been missed due to last-minute pullouts by fighters for various reasons. Speaking of pulling out from fights, Paulo Costa has gained notoriety for withdrawing, given the fact that he has done so multiple times over the past few years. Recently, he has once again caused panic among fans with his post. However, ‘Borrachinha’ has now come out and debunked all the rumors, sharing on X that he is not pulling out from UFC 298.

‘Meme God’ recently posted a single word that left fans speculating the worst. His tweet simply said, ‘F**k,’ with no follow-up to explain the reason behind it. This led fans to assume it might be related to him not making it to the fight. However, to reassure his fans, he shared another post captioned ‘I have a message for you all mtfks‘ and included a video of a bed with rose petals that read ‘I’m not pulling out.‘

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA/status/1752127758015054221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

UFC fans had valid concerns as, since his defeat to Israel Adesanya in September 2020, Costa has withdrawn from fights more often than he has stepped into the octagon. To be precise, he has fought only twice and pulled out from scheduled fights on more than three occasions. And it also includes the most recent UFC 294 withdrawal from the bout against Khamzat Chimaev, citing complications from an elbow surgery.

Meanwhile, as he assures the fans of his return to the octagon to face Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa has already made plans for his comeback. According to him, he intends to make his entrance with a Khamzat Chimaev diss track.

Paulo Costa Wants to Enter with Khamzat Chimaev Diss Track at UFC 298

In the UFC, there are numerous entrances that set the mood for the fight, firing up both the fighter and the crowd. Now, the ‘Meme God’ plans to send a message to Chimaev with a diss track for his entrance. Costa recently shared the track, making his intentions clear he will surely return, and it is with the diss track.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA/status/1750244682498494558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now that it’s confirmed he’s not pulling out, fans are eagerly anticipating the Whittaker vs. Costa fight. Both fighters aim to solidify their position in the division and edge closer to a title shot. In summary, the middleweight division boasts exciting matchups, with all attention now on Costa vs. Whittaker.