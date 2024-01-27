Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Tease UFC 300 Mega-Fight Despite Dana White’s Silence

The UFC is slowly putting together the pieces of what promises to be the most stacked card of the year, UFC 300. Over the past few weeks, Dana White has announced several fights that have left the fans extremely happy with the way the card has turned out. However, the cherry on top is still missing. In a recent Instagram Live, Dana White stated that he has a main event in mind that will blow everyone away. ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor recently suggested that he might be the missing piece.

‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the upcoming event, UFC 300. He said,

“McGregor on 300 seals the deal.”

His opponent, Michael Chandler, also suggested that they might be fighting on the card with his recent tweet. He shared an image of the UFC 300 fight card so far, with a caption that said,

“T B D …”

Dana White and the UFC have been searching for a main event for a few months now without any luck. During this time, fans have speculated about the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey among others, all of which unfortunately turned out to be false. So far UFC features extremely good matchups such as, Gaethje vs Holloway, Oliveira vs Tsarukyan, and Sterling vs Kattar among others.

However, in order to make the fight card even more interesting, White needs a super fight to top the bill. Either a super fight between two champions or a marquee name such as Conor McGregor or Jon Jones headlining the card would be the only solution. However, there are a few hurdles that need to be crossed in order for it to get done.

Can Conor McGregor be the missing piece for Dana White at UFC 300?

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor confirmed his opponent and date of return. He posted a video on his social media channels saying he would fight Michael Chandler during the international fight week. This was never confirmed by Dana White or the UFC. White even stated that June was not a possibility for McGregor.



As things stand, McGregor can compete anytime he wants for the UFC since USADA is no longer in the picture. There is no one more suited to headline a card such as UFC 300 than Conor McGregor. However, the only issue here is the weight class and the time. McGregor will have just a little over two months to prepare for his return after being out for close to three years.