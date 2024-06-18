Israel Adesanya Amplifies Buzz with UFC 305 ‘Be Terrified’ Promo After Dana White Confirms Dricus Du Plessis Fight

Israel Adesanya is back and he’s coming for the title. ‘The Last Stylebender’ gets another crack at the middleweight title he had lost to Sean Strickland, who had then lost it to Dricuss Du Plessis.

Dana White has just announced that Izzy will be taking on DDP in Perth at UFC 305. Shortly after the fight announcement, Adesanya took to social media to post a promotional video for the same to begin the promotional tour for the title of the ‘real African champion’.

The video, well produced, and the reflection of Izzy’s personality came with a warning and DDP should take notice.

“Don’t be scared, be terrified”

This is a fight that has been a long time coming. The pair have a lot of history, calling each other out for being the ‘real’ African champion.

For the uninitiated, Izzy was part of the trip of African kings, Kamaru Usman as the welterweight champion, Francis Ngannou as the heavyweight champ, and Adesanya himself had the middleweight title.

However, Du Plessis has always claimed that Adesanya was not really an African champion since he was born and raised in New Zealand and doesn’t reside in the African continent. So, there is some real beef between the pair and now that ‘Stillknocks’ has the title, he is calling all the shots.

Regardless, Izzy wants the title and has put DDP on notice for it.

Israel Adesanya warns ‘African’ Champ Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305

An ‘All African’ showdown to decide who the true African champion in the division is what the fans want. Israel Adesanya, Dricuss Du Plessis, and the UFC understand this.

Even the early promotional material for this fight has been nothing short of a shot of adrenaline.

“The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet.The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone”

It will be a very interesting match-up for the UFC 3o5 main event. ‘Stillknocks’ is a very awkward fighter, something Adesanya has had trouble with in the past, i.e. Sean Strickland. That said, the former middleweight champion is a man of his words and end of the day, he gets his pound of flesh.