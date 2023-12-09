“Letting Me Use…”: IShowSpeed Calls Out ‘Bi*tch A*s’ KSI for a Fight but Has One Condition

The noted UK-based YouTuber, KSI, made his entry into boxing in the year 2018 against another famed online persona, Jake Paul. But recent reports say that he might get into a different kind of boxing match due to a challenge from another famous online persona. Well, it’s none other than the noted online content creator, IShowSpeed, who has challenged KSI this time.

Their showdown has also been announced for 15 December. But it was Speed’s recent comment that revealed he wanted to fight KSI with 8-ounce gloves on. To make things clearer for the fans, Speed wanted him and his rival to have MMA gloves on, despite fighting under boxing rules.

The entire ‘X’ saga between the two began with a recent ‘X’ update from KSI. It was an attempt to promote the fight. The caption to his post read:

“The amount of views this might get…”

The post also caught the attention of his rival, Speed. He put out his above-mentioned wish in the comments section of the post. His reply read:

“your bi*ch a** not letting me use 8 ounce gloves somebody scared”

Speed’s unusual wish also made massive headlines in the combat sports community. Several media houses, including the noted combat sports covering ‘X’ account ‘Happy Punch’, put out updates about Speed’s wish. But numerous combat sports enthusiasts derided Speed’s wish to use 8-ounce gloves in a boxing ring in the comments section of the post. Some of them even warned him of pretty severe consequences.

IShowSpeed might make his task tougher with such a wish

Most fans may have witnessed Speed’s skills in soccer and some other sports. But he probably hasn’t been into professional combat sports yet. On the other hand, KSI has already fought six times inside the boxing ring. Fans would also agree that most of KSI’s rivals had better skills than Speed. Looking at these, it may be said that the UK-native will land several hard blows on Speed during their fight.

Now, if KSI lands those shots with 8-ounce gloves on instead of regular boxing gloves, they will be a lot more damaging for Speed. Even if he doesn’t get KO-ed, continuing to fight after taking such damage will be a tough ask for someone who is just making his entry into combat sports.