Islam Makhachev’s Coach Reveals How Dana White Can Bring Khabib’s Undefeated Cousin From Rival Promotion to UFC

The Nurmagomedovs are quite easily the most dominant faction in MMA right now. However, their numbers can still rise in the octagon — if UFC boss Dana White can pull it off.

Javier Mendez, the head coach of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (honorary member of Team Nurmagomedov), has explained how Khabib’s title-winning cousin from Bellator/PFL can be brought into the fold.

Usman Nurmagomedov has so far enjoyed a decorated and dominant run in Bellator (19-0) since his debut fight four years ago. However, despite this, the lightweight star has yet to make a move towards this world leader in MMA to join his brother, Umar, and cousin, Khabib.

Perhaps, he waits for Islam Makhachev to move up in weight before taking the call, or perhaps it’s only a matter of the promotion giving him a contract worth his time. At least that’s what his coach, Javier Mendez.

Mendez, who has often hailed Usman as the most gifted fighter of the Dagestani crop he’s trained, claims that the lightweight fighter is still tied to his Bellator contract and is happy with it.

“He (Usman Nurmagomedov) loves being with Bellator, so it all comes down to you know, contract negotiations,” Mendez told Karim Moustaine.

“And who’s willing to pay for what. So whoever, at the end of the day, whoever’s taking better care of you is who you’re normally going to fight for. Bellator, at the present time, is taking really good care of him,” the AKA coach reiterated.

Stressing on the fact that a move to UFC isn’t necessarily what’s best for Usman, coach Mendez explained that since Bellator was giving him everything he’s asking for and more, he doesn’t want Usman to focus on jumping ship/

“Forget about UFC or this that. It’s all about fighting for the promotion that takes care of you,” the AKA coach noted.

However, despite Mendez’s comments, Usman already seems to have a route to the UFC in mind.

Usman happy to wait for Makahchev retirement

A long-time teammate of Islam, Usman has previously weighed up a potential move to the Octagon. However, he doesn’t want to fight the UFC lightweight champion by any means. The two have practically grown up together and do not want to face each other in the octagon.

It’s similar to how Islam waited his turn to challenge for the lightweight title while Khabib’s reign ran rampant. It was only after Khabib retired at the end of UFC 254 that Islam began planning a title campaign.

And that’s precisely the path Usman wants to follow.

“I’m waiting for Islam to finish his career and then I will [sign with the UFC],” Usman told Gorilla Fighting.

“I think if we get it right, we’ll be fighting in the UFC at 28, I’m 26 years old right now. In two years, I’ll get stronger, and that’s it. Go into the UFC at 28 and compete until I’m 32,” he had said of his plans.

Notably, this interview was from last year. Interestingly, while Islam is no closer to retirement than he was back then, the situation at 155 lbs might have drastically changed.

Islam is currently the pound-for-pound number 1 fighter in the world at the moment, but his lightweight title reign might be cut short soon. If analysts are to be believed, the UFC lightweight champion is angling for a move to welterweight soon.

Besides, with lightweight stars like Dustin Poirier retiring and Justin Gaethje at the end of his career, the UFC is in desperate need of real stars to fill the void. It’s why the division has seen British prospect Paddy Pimblett receive a serious push over the last few months.

As a versatile striker with commendable grappling abilities, proven pedigree, and a famous last name, Usman might already be on the UFC’s radar for all anyone knows.