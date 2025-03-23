When George Foreman Hilariously Knocked Out Houston Rockets Mascot For Squaring Up

Dec 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Former professional boxer George Foreman shoots a ceremonial ball before a game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at 76, as his family shared on Instagram this Saturday. Known for his powerful presence in the ring, Foreman faced off against some of the sport’s biggest names, including Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, he remained in the public eye long after his fighting days.

George Foreman made a name for himself not only in the boxing ring but also in the business world. He became a successful entrepreneur, most notably with the George Foreman Grill, which became a household staple during the 1990s. His influence extended far beyond sports, as he built a legacy as an athlete, businessman, and philanthropist. In addition to his many accomplishments, Foreman was a devoted father to 12 children, including five sons who all carried his name.

His passing has deeply impacted the boxing and sports communities, leaving fans and peers reflecting on his remarkable life. In times of loss, it’s important to celebrate the positive impact a person had and the legacy they leave behind.

Growing up in Houston, Texas, with his six siblings, Foreman was a noted Rockets fan. While he didn’t see much success from the team during his younger days, Foreman eventually was able to celebrate Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets’ back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.

For his devoted fandom and impact on the sports industry, the Rockets honored Foreman back in 2017. The late boxer’s attendance at the game led to a hilarious moment between him and Houston’s mascot, Clutch. The Rocket Bear squared up with Foreman, leading the former heavyweight to mockingly punch and knock him out.

Come for Big George, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/T9SifdyV8c — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2017

Foreman didn’t actually lay down one of his patented hard-hitting punches on poor Clutch, but the mascot sure made it look that way. The bear did a fantastic job of playing the part, even being carried away after Foreman’s vicious “punch”.

NBA legends sent their condolences to George Foreman’s family

George Foreman’s reach far extended the boxing community, as many NBA legends grew up watching Big George compete in the ring. In the wake of his death, Magic Johnson shared the memories he had of Foreman on X.

“I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man,” Johnson posted.

Scottie Pippen also made a post celebrating the legend. “Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ,” he posted alongside a picture of the two-time heavyweight champion in his prime. Foreman may be gone, but it’s clear everything he accomplished still resonates with those who watched him dominate.