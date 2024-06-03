Pat McAfee Lashes Out at Caitlin Clark Critics for Targeting Her Because She is ‘White’

Following an unprecedented success with TV ratings in the WNBA Draft, it’s been only three weeks since the WNBA season started. Fans have been waiting to see some elite basketball action as this year’s new batch of superstar rookies compete against the best women in the sport. However, controversies have started to creep into the league from its very onset. Caitlin Clark has faced a lot of criticism and heat in the first few games that she has played, which seemed to have upset Pat McAfee.

Recently, McAfee went on a long, explosive rant to defend the Indiana Fever rookie. On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, he talked about how the media is trying to undermine the impact that CC has made in the league so far. The 37-year-old believes that by sharing the credit for the league’s recent success with “the rookie class”, the media is pushing a narrative that doesn’t exist in the real world.

He said, “Just call it for what it is. There’s one white b*tch for the Indiana team who is a superstar. And is it because she stayed in Iowa, put the entire state on her back, took a program from nothing to a multiple year success story?”

McAfee stated that people are so obsessed with her race that they fail to notice the phenomenal run CC has had. He also called out the media for trying to paint the narrative that people like Clark just because she’s white. McAfee reiterated Clark’s record-breaking stint in the NCAA to declare that people like her for what she has done, not because she’s white.

He reminded people that Clark didn’t only break the women’s record in NCAA history, but she also broke Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record. So, with all that she has done for women’s sport, giving her the due credit is the least that the media can do for her.

More importantly, the media should highlight the fact that people simply enjoy watching her play and it has nothing to do with her being white. He also chimed in on the recent incident that happened during the Fever-Sky game.

Pat McAfee talks about the Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter incident

McAfee was at the arena for the Fever-Sky game where Clark was subjected to a cheap shot by Sky player Chennedy Carter. Following a brutal, unwarranted shove from the back by Carter, the Fever rookie fell to the ground and the entire Sky bench celebrated it like a win. There were a lot of reactions on the internet from NBA veterans who questioned the intentions of both sides. However, McAfee has come up with a different perspective on it.

Let’s dive into the REALITY of the Caitlin Clark WNBA situation#PMSLive #Journalism pic.twitter.com/7Z96TEemLN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2024

He said, “Chennedy Carter…whenever she’s going at Caitlin, you see Angel Reese get all jacked up about it and celebrating. I think that’s because she thinks Angel Reese deserved more credit than what she’s getting.”

Despite what the other players might think, McAfee believes that the reality is that Clark is the sole reason why we have so much attention shifting to the WNBA. And since the Caitlin Clark effect benefits everyone, it’ll be better if people just embraced it.