Israel Adesanya Cites Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov to Explain Joe Rogan ‘Value of Fatherly Support’

Reflecting on the peculiarity of a father’s love, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently sat down with Joe Rogan, and highlighted how a father can play a pivotal role in an individual’s life. To do so, Izzy cited the examples of ‘The Eagle’ and the ‘GOAT’ of NBA, Michael Jordan.

Speaking to the UFC commentator on his super popular JRE podcast, the former middleweight champion, Adesanya said,

“Guys like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) you know, rest in peace to his pops. He had him in his corner, Michael Jordan, he had his dad in his corner you know on the court. My dad is in my corner but that’s on the stuff that really matters outside the cage and life.”

Izzy also paid his respects to Abdulmanap who inculcated the habits of a champion in Khabib, who then not only went on to win world titles and remain undefeated (29-0) but now uses that knowledge to train others like him. As a matter of fact, if one thinks about closely, the Nurmagomedov family is the closest MMA has ever come to a royal family.

And even though it’s still rather young, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov love for Khabib and the sport has essentially started an institution that promises to deliver world champions every summer.

‘The Last Stylbender’ also praised how Jordan’s dad was in his corner during his matches as an emotional support. Reflecting on the same, he he thanked his own dad for taking care of everything outside the ring.

