Israel Adesanya Escapes Jail & Substantial Fine, Extends Gratitude to Auckland Judge for DUI ‘Compassion’

From Mike Tyson to Conor McGregor, the world of combat sports is filled with superstars who have faced or are currently facing legal troubles. While they share stardom and fame, one commonality among them is their notorious history and legal issues. Similarly, Israel Adesanya is also a name in this category, having been found guilty a few months back of drinking and driving. Now, it seems in the recent court hearing that Adesanya has successfully avoided jail time and expressed gratitude to the judge for employing critical thinking.

In September, it was reported that the former UFC champion Adesanya pleaded guilty to DUI in New Zealand, and his sentencing was scheduled for January 10th. Now, Adesanya has taken to Instagram to share a picture of the courtroom, expressing that he is grateful that the “judge used critical thinking and compassion in his case”.

Fortunately, he has successfully avoided any jail time and a $4500 fine. According to reports, Adesanya has been ordered to pay $1500 for charity activities and enroll in an anti-drunk driving program.

As per the NZ Herald, after Izzy’s lawyer told judge Peter Winter that the stain of this case would significantly impact the career of the UFC superstar, he was granted a discharge without any stain on his record. Judge Winter stated,

“I’m sure you have learned from this. You would not want to be placed in this position again, as you realise.”

Meanwhile, in court, Adesanya’s lawyer has confirmed that the UFC fighter won’t be fighting soon but told judges that he is expected to fight in Canada later this year. Talking about his return, Izzy confirmed he’ll be back soon, debunking his previous 2027 statement.

When will Israel Adesanya be going to return?

In October of last year, Izzy was in Riyadh for the Fury vs. Ngannou fight, where he created a buzz by sharing hints at a 2027 return which created a stir in the UFC realm. However, recently he mentioned that he had baited them. He stated,

“Me right now. I’m taking my time. My last few fights, I have 4 fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC. That’s unheard of. I was the most active champion, not fight ‘champion’. Life has forced me to take some time off, and I will. But you will see me soon. I said 2027 and the reta**s out there actually thought I meant that. But you’ll see.”

And seeing the recent courtroom comments, it seems he’ll return in the latter part of this year, as we know some fight cards are scheduled until April. So, it seems he’ll return after that. For now, he’ll be at peace after avoiding legal trouble.