UFC 300: Potential Jorge Masvidal vs. Justin Gaethje for BMF Belt Branded ‘Cash Grab’ & ‘Desperate’ Attempt by UFC Veteran

UFC 300 is set to be one of the most important cards for the organization, not just in 2024 but in the history of the promotion. With the event fast approaching, the UFC still does not have a main event announced, nor does it have any solid leads for the same. This has forced the likes of Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen to state that the UFC is currently in a desperate situation.

Advertisement

Jorge Masvidal recently announced his return to the sport after a nine-month retirement. This fueled rumors of a BMF vs. BMF fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the same in a recent YouTube video. He said,

“I would say the same thing if Jorge Masvidal was to come back. If Jorge Masvidal was to come back against Gaetje, the BMF and the BMF and they’re going to fight. They’re going to figure out the weight class later and this is nothing more than a cash grab.”

Advertisement

Veteran reporter Ariel Helwani stated that the UFC is currently in a desperate situation with regards to UFC 300. He further went on to add that the biggest stars in the promotion are either out injured or booked for another date. This means that there is no marquee name available for the event as things stand. Sonnen further added in his video,

“It would prove Ariel’s (Helwani) point of desperation. I would not, as a defender of the organisation, be able to say anything less than they were desperate if they made that move. That is the only word I am attempting to argue against.”

Several potential fighters can headline UFC 300 including the likes of Conor McGregor. However, would Jorge Masvidal be the right man for the job? Let’s dig deeper.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt at UFC 300?

Last week, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter to state that he was coming out of retirement. This marked a 9-month retirement for the star. The UFC is currently short on big names to headline the card as the likes of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Islam Makhachev, among others, are either out injured or booked for a fight on another date.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1kLWRQpAIE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Therefore, there is a very strong chance that the UFC might add Jorge Mavidal to fight at UFC 300 if indeed he is serious about his return. However, as mentioned by Chael Sonnen, if Jorge Masvidal returns to headline UFC 300, it will indeed be a big letdown for the fans. Since has promised an extremely stacked card.