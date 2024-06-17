Dustin Poirier Shares Hilarious Father’s Day Post Mocking Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier, you absolute savage! ‘The Diamond’ recently posted a Father’s Day story on Instagram with his two sons, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler!

For the uninitiated, Porier has defeated both of them and so in the world of MMA pop culture, ‘The Diamond’ is allowed to refer to them as his children.

The former interim lightweight champion posted a photoshopped picture of himself carrying two babies in his arms, one of them having the face of McGregor, and the other with the face of ‘Iron’,

“Happy Father’s Day”

Both McGregor and Chandler, after losing to Poirier are on the way to a mega clash amongst each other. Chandler, who has been waiting one and a half years for this to actualize, really wants this fight. He hasn’t taken anybody else in this time and has been preparing specifically for the ‘red pa*ty night’.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, since breaking his ankle against Poirier in a trilogy fight, has a new titanium shin bone, a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, accusations of inciting racism in Ireland, and another injury to the same leg he broke against Poirier.

What he still doesn’t have is a fight or a date for a fight!

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, in the same time, has fought Dustin Gathje, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Charles Oliveira to climb to the top of the food chain for a title shot against Islam Makhachev, which he was fairly close to winning and telling people he might retire.

Now, whether not not that Islam fight was his last time inside an octagon, fans love to see the funnier side of Dustin Poirier.

But it does concern a lot of fans, who believe that at 35, Dustin still has a few years to go and even if he doesn’t make that climb again, he could just go for mega fights and make a lot of money.

Meanwhile, Poirier is still in two minds regarding his retirement and does not know if even big fights against McGregor or Nate Diaz would bring him back.

Dustin Poirier is unsure of a big fight against Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz

The Diamond has fought and beaten some of the best fighters to ever grace MMA. However, at this advanced stage in his career, with no belt to show for it, there’s very little that could push him to go to a camp again to prepare for the octagon. But what about the big money fights?

When asked about the possibility of a mega-fight against the likes of Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he claimed that none of them were exciting to him anymore.

“I gotta see how I feel. Talking about those things it’s not exciting to me. But if my phone rang right now and it was Hunter [Campbell]… I gotta see how I feel when it’s offered to me.”

Now, although Dustin Poirier has not confirmed his retirement, it does seem like he will not be fighting anytime soon. But one can only hope that fans get to witness ‘The Diamond’ shine, at least one more time.