Eddie Hearn Breaks Down Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney, Predicts Clear Winner via Knockout

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be facing each other as pros for the first time on April 20. While speculations and debates are a dime a dozen in the build-up to the fight, the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, had some interesting thoughts to share.

Eddie claimed that the bout is shaping up to be quite competitive. However, he is unsure if Garcia, given his recent behavior, is focused on winning the fight. The CEO of Matchroom Boxing also sided with Haney in this matchup but insisted that ‘Kingry’ presents a formidable challenge.

“He [Devin Haney] will be very dominant in the fight. You don’t really know again where Ryan’s at. If Ryan’s at his best he is going to be competitive, you know, he can punch hard. He has got good reactions. He has a good style to take on Devin Haney but Devin is so focused. So razor sharp.”

Although many might be on board with Eddie Hearn’s predictions, a boxing bout, especially at such a high level, can go either way. Hence, despite all rumors, speculations, and stat comparisons, we can do nothing but wait for the winner to be revealed.

Devin Haney makes a bold claim ahead of his fight

Garcia and Haney have fought each other six times during their amateur career, out of which the former has claimed three victories. Yet, past stats are not enough to intimidate Haney as he is extra confident in his ability to secure the win. Moreover, instead of promising a normal victory, Haney insisted he would humiliate Garcia in the ring, saying,

“I’m going to beat the s*** out of him. I’m going to beat him so bad we won’t need a rematch. The world won’t want to see a rematch. I have lost a lot of respect for him. I am a true professional in everything that I do. This guy is a f***ing clown. And I’m getting this guy out of boxing.”

As things currently stand, both fighters are quite confident about their chances and that is what makes the fight so exciting. Moreover, with a whole career in front of them, both Haney and Garcia will surely give it their all to emerge victorious.