Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 Preview and Predictions : The Thriller of Warlords

The long-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will finally drop to UFC 271 in Houston, Texas.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 1

The two first met at UFC 243 in October 2019. Whittaker entered the cage as an undisputed UFC Middleweight champion, while Adesanya, held the interim title.

The Fight grip its end very fast in the first round both exchanging proper blows, but In the end, Adesanya won that fight, waking Whittaker with a hook for the second round . Claiming the middleweight title for the first time.

The Road to the Rematch

Whittaker has fought three times since losing the title to Adesanya, picking up three impressive wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. While Adesanya, on the other hand, went on to challenge for UFC Light Heavyweight title .

After winning 20 consecutive times to start his MMA career, the he was finally defeated in March last year, losing the decision of Jan Blachowicz. He went back on his way, by defeating Marvin Vettori to defend his middleweight title.

The Stats

Israel Adesanya Vs Robert Whittaker 21wins 1 Loss Record 24 wins 5Losses 16:55 Avg fight Time 13:46 6’4″ Height 6’0″ 80″ Reach 73″ 185 lbs Weight 185 lbs Switch Stance Orthodox

Both of them have gathered some experience and have evolved as more mature athletes, As Whittaker looks more well rounded in Grappling and Wrestling, While Adesanya look more precise in striking and out-boxing his opponents.

Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker

