UFC 271 Payouts, Purses and Salary: How much will each UFC fighter make?

UFC 271 Payout : UFC main event is all set for a showdown, here are all the payouts and salaries for the athletes for UFC 271.
Adasenya will defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker, according to the UFC 271 main card and Derrick Lewis will take on Tai Tuivasa in a Heavy weight Bout for the co-main event. UFC 271 purse payouts for the forthcoming pay-per-view event have been reported.
|Fighters
|Guaranteed Purse
|Sponsorship Bonus
|~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys)
|MAIN CARD
|Israel Adesanya
|$1,200,000
|$150,000
|$1,400,000
|Robert Whittaker
|$750,000
|$40,000
|$800,000
|Derrick Lewis
|$350,000
|$20,000
|$370,000
|Tai Tuivasa
|$80,000
|$15,000
|$95,000
|Jared Cannonier
|$85,000
|$15,000
|$100,000
|Derek Brunson
|$120,000
|$20,000
|$140,000
|Alexander Hernandez
|$65,000
|$10,000
|$75,000
|Renato Moicano
|$45,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|Bobby Green
|$65,000
|$5,000
|$65,000
|Nasrat Haqparast
|$55,000
|$4,000
|$50,000
|PRELIMINARY CARD
|Andrei Arlovski
|$225,000
|$25,000
|$150,000
|Jared Vanderaa
|$40,000
|$10,000
|$50,000
|Roxanne Modafferi
|$200,000
|$10,000
|$210,000
|Casey O’Neill
|$60,000
|$5,000
|$65,000
|Kyler Phillips
|$140,000
|$40,000
|$180,000
|Marcelo Rojo
|$40,000
|$5,000
|$45,000
|Carlos Ulberg
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$20,000
|Fabio Cherant
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$20,000
|EARLY PRELIMS CARD
|Mana Martinez
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Ronnie Lawrence
|$25,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|AJ Dobson
|$40,000
|$5,000
|$55,000
|Jacob Malkoun
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$40,000
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|$15,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|Sergey Morozov
|$25,000
|$5,000
|$30,000
|Jeremiah Wells
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|Mike Mathetha
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|William Knight
|$15,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|Maxim Grishin
|$22,000
|$4,000
|$26,000
Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are the top paid Athletes on the card as they showcase the main event of UFC 271.
Payouts also include the following:
- UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000
- UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000
- Gateway Income
- PPV Sales
