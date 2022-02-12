UFC 271 Payouts, Purses and Salary: How much will each UFC fighter make?

UFC 271 Payout : UFC main event is all set for a showdown, here are all the payouts and salaries for the athletes for UFC 271.

Adasenya will defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker, according to the UFC 271 main card and Derrick Lewis will take on Tai Tuivasa in a Heavy weight Bout for the co-main event. UFC 271 purse payouts for the forthcoming pay-per-view event have been reported.

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Sponsorship Bonus ~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys) MAIN CARD Israel Adesanya $1,200,000 $150,000 $1,400,000 Robert Whittaker $750,000 $40,000 $800,000 Derrick Lewis $350,000 $20,000 $370,000 Tai Tuivasa $80,000 $15,000 $95,000 Jared Cannonier $85,000 $15,000 $100,000 Derek Brunson $120,000 $20,000 $140,000 Alexander Hernandez $65,000 $10,000 $75,000 Renato Moicano $45,000 $5,000 $50,000 Bobby Green $65,000 $5,000 $65,000 Nasrat Haqparast $55,000 $4,000 $50,000 PRELIMINARY CARD Andrei Arlovski $225,000 $25,000 $150,000 Jared Vanderaa $40,000 $10,000 $50,000 Roxanne Modafferi $200,000 $10,000 $210,000 Casey O’Neill $60,000 $5,000 $65,000 Kyler Phillips $140,000 $40,000 $180,000 Marcelo Rojo $40,000 $5,000 $45,000 Carlos Ulberg $10,000 $4,000 $20,000 Fabio Cherant $15,000 $4,000 $20,000 EARLY PRELIMS CARD Mana Martinez $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Ronnie Lawrence $25,000 $5,000 $30,000 AJ Dobson $40,000 $5,000 $55,000 Jacob Malkoun $30,000 $5,000 $40,000 Douglas Silva de Andrade $15,000 $5,000 $20,000 Sergey Morozov $25,000 $5,000 $30,000 Jeremiah Wells $10,000 $4,000 $15,000 Mike Mathetha $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 William Knight $15,000 $5,000 $20,000 Maxim Grishin $22,000 $4,000 $26,000

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are the top paid Athletes on the card as they showcase the main event of UFC 271.

Payouts also include the following:

UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 Gateway Income

PPV Sales

