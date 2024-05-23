“It Doesn’t Get Any Bigger”: Michael Chandler Shuts Down Doubters, Validates Decision to Wait for Conor McGregor Matchup

Michael Chandler has been inside an octagon for 2 years after losing to Dustin Poirier in November 2022. While many believe he should have aimed for a title shot, Chandler wanted the return of Conor McGregor. And now, just weeks ahead of the fight, the former Bellator champion defends his decision to wait for the ‘Red Panty Night’.

Chander has had enough of the haters questioning his decision. The pair filmed TUF season 31 last year, and the UFC set up a fight between the pair.

However, due to McGregor’s commitments to his film Road House, he could not train and subsequently return to the octagon. Instead of looking to fight someone else, Chandler doubled down and made his intentions clear. Now that the fight has already broken all gate records for the UFC, the detractors are left to eat dust.

As Chandler takes on the Irishman on June 29th at UFC 303, he sat for a recent interview with UFC, claiming nothing gets bigger than this and anyone saying they wouldn’t wait for this fight would be a liar.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this. People can say what they want about me waiting, but anyone on the roster – future, past, or present – knows that they would wait for this fight. “

Ahead of the fight, ‘Iron’ seems very confident in his ability to beat Conor McGregor, claiming the time off from the sport will have affected him.

However, ‘Mystic Mac’ does not think that will play a role in the fight. In fact, he recently came out and spoke about how calm and composed he was.

Conor McGregor feels calm and composed for war against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has more or less issued a warning to Michael Chandler. The Irishman is taking the fight camp very seriously having given up alcohol for the duration of it.

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor spoke about his mindset ahead of UFC 303. He claimed to not resort to trash talk as much for this fight. The former double champion also revealed that he was feeling extremely calm and cold before stepping into the octagon.

For the Mystic Mac, it’s about getting the job done.

“I’m ready to go. I’m calm, I’m composed. I’m cold in the soul for this man, yeah…I’m coming back with a vengeance, and I’m coming back with skill.”

Conor McGregor on his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler: "I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed. I'm cold in the soul for this man, yeah… I'm coming back with a vengeance, and I'm coming back with skill."

Conor McGregor looks more like his older self now; calm, composed, and dishing out ‘Mystic Mac’ predictions. It is a side of him UFC fans had not seen in a long time.

It will be interesting to see if the three years away from the octagon will cause any problems or if the once prophecized mystical ‘motivated Conor’ will return with a vengeance from the bogs of Ireland.