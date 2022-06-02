“The fact remains that he has never defeated a winner in the UFC” – Dustin Poirier responds to Michael Chandler claiming he’s the most entertaining fighter in UFC

Dustin Poirier does not buy what Michael Chandler sells about he being the best and most entertaining fighter in the UFC.

Earlier this month, Chandler turned on one of the Knockout of the Year runners while sleeping Tony Ferguson with a front kick in UFC 274. After the fight, Chandler expressed his interest in battles with Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, or Nate. Diaz. But when hopes were raised against Poirier, Chandler was indifferent, saying Poirier “ignored him” when he came to the UFC and that he did not believe Poirier was pulling. It was a great song change for Chandler who was still looking forward to the fight with Poirier back in January. And according to Poirier, that’s because it all sends.

“Like when he held the microphone after the win, if you really believe these guys, the things they say are true, you’re crazy,” Poirier told MMA Hour. “Do you think the boy forgot me? Road to the topic – Charles is still a champion, I’m No. 1.

Dustin Poirier on Michael Chandler

“And who is the artist? I’m not the guy who can identify and pick people and do this, and things like that, but when it comes to numbers – not lying – you support the characters in your last paid look. fought. … Look at the numbers. What did we sell, six [hundred thousand paid per view]? What were they selling, more than four thousand [one hundred thousand for paying per view]? Who is the artist? I don’t know, I’m not playing that s *** because I don’t really care, but you can say the things you can get numbers and see who’s watching the most. ”

Although pay-per-view purchases are difficult to verify, reports say Oliveira vs. Chandler sold 300,000 purchases internally, while Oliviera vs. However, another part of Chandler and Poirier’s problems, the belief that Poirier fired him when he joined the UFC, “Diamond” claims to be obvious.

“Absolutely. He’s in – he’s never been beaten by a UFC winner!” Said Poirier. “The fact remains that , he has never defeated a winner in the UFC. What are Dan Hooker’s last five fights and Tony Ferguson’s last five fights, the two boys hitting in the UFC? What are their records in their last battles? And I’m not talking trash, I’m talking facts. No matter what, I will fight him again. I don’t care, you just set something for me. ”

The nature of the matter seems to be an ongoing problem for Chandler, who has been very critical of Poirier after Oliveira’s defeat, urging Poirier to stop. (He later apologized for his comments.) With Nate Diaz still at odds with the UFC, Conor McGregor, and Oliveira vying for the lightweight title he was stripped of, Chandler may not have any better options if he is lucky. he is really determined to get back to the title fight.

“Someone’s going to come out, really,” Poirier said. “Let’s wash.”

