UFC

“The fact remains that he has never defeated a winner in the UFC” – Dustin Poirier responds to Michael Chandler claiming he’s the most entertaining fighter in UFC

Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler
Adeep

Previous Article
"I hope he does go past 161kph": Brett Lee wishes Umran Malik to break the record of Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball
Next Article
“Larry Bird is not the best rebounder, passer, dribbler, shooter, or scorer, he’s just the very best”: When ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich explained why despite being slow, the Cs legend was the best