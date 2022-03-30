“It’s just b**ch tendencies, dude. Soft sh*t” – Brendan Schaub says anyone who’s sticking up for Jorge Masvidal and Will Smith is “soft, beta, soy boy sh*t”

Brendan Schaub discussed his displeasure with how Jorge Masvidal chose to assault Covington and compared it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Referencing their UFC 272 main event, Schaub noted that Jorge Masvidal had five rounds and a hefty payday to do whatever he wanted with Covington but failed to achieve his desired result. In fact, ‘Chaos’ completely suffocated and swamped the Cuban native. According to Schaub:

“You [Jorge Masvidal] got your a*s whooped… Colby beat his a*s for 25 minutes, dude. And then you [Masvidal] retaliate by finding out what restaurant’s he at and sucker-punching him?… It’s so stupid, and for what? Did it feel good to sucker-punch a guy and clip his tooth when you got literally destroyed for 25 minutes legally by commission in the sport?”

Brendan Schaub also compared Jorge Masvidal assaulting Covington with Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. He then went on to blast anyone who supports any form of sucker-punching, calling it “the biggest b**ch sh*t in the world.”

“Will Smith, basically a cheap shot, too. It’s just b**ch tendencies, dude. Soft sh*t. Society’s getting softer and softer. Anybody who’s sticking up for Will Smith, sticking up for Masvidal – it’s just soft, beta, soy boy sh*t.”

Masvidal was pushed by Schaub to make better decisions in order to give a better message to his children.

According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) pic.twitter.com/psEJINBHkn — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 22, 2022

