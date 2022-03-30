UFC

“It’s just b**ch tendencies, dude. Soft sh*t” – Brendan Schaub says anyone who’s sticking up for Jorge Masvidal and Will Smith is “soft, beta, soy boy sh*t”

Will Smith Brendan Schaub Jorge Masvidal
Zohan Mistry

