Jack Black Believes Ex-UFC Star Nate Diaz Has ‘Got the Intensity’ for Hollywood Debut

Nate Diaz has made his way into the hearts of MMA fans with his superb in-octagon displays and unfiltered persona. However, the noted Hollywood star, Jack Black, feels that the ‘Stockton Slapper’ has enough to make his mark in Hollywood as well. The younger Diaz brother has often made fans go wild with his short and raw speeches as well. As per Black, this intensity is exactly the factor that can help him secure a silver-screen project.

The UFC cameras showcased the ‘King Kong’ actor cornering the noted UFC welterweight, Stephen Thompson, in his UFC 296 fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, a lot of fans may not know that he also had a brief chit-chat session with Nate Diaz backstage. A reporter from the MMA coverage house, ‘InsideFighting’, caught up with Black right after he finished his chat with Diaz. He also threw a few questions at him, including whether Black could see a Hollywood star in Diaz or not.

Later ‘Inside Fighting’ also put up the entire conversation in the form of an Instagram reel on their official account. To the reporter’s question about Diaz, Black replied:

“Yeah. I mean you never know until you’re in it. It’s a different skillset. But he’s got the intensity.”

Black also got a bit comical during the ending moments of the interview. But he may have figured out that there’s an actor somewhere inside Diaz. However, as of now, Diaz’s Hollywood entry looks quite far-fetched. On the other hand, numerous fans are awaiting his octagon return too. Well, one recent incident revealed that they may not have to wait pretty long to witness their wishes coming to life.

Dustin Poirier dropped a hint about the UFC return of Nate Diaz

Most UFC fans may have witnessed videos of Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier talking about making a comeback at the coveted UFC 300. The noted UFC lightweight lost his last bout against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje at UFC 291 via a devastating head-kick, and has been out of action since then. But even though Poirier had hinted about his return at UFC 300, the fans were in question about who his opponent would be.

But Poirier posted an ‘X’ update recently clarifying the air a lot about the issue. It read:

“Nathaniel?”

Although Poirier’s tweet mentioned nothing more, the fans were quick to pick that he was talking about his probable UFC 300 rival. They also figured out that the “Nathaniel” in his post is none other than the ‘Stockton Slapper’, Nate Diaz. Fans may remember that the UFC had scheduled this coveted fight for UFC 230. But Poirier had to pull out of it, and the fight never happened. Hence, it’s quite apparent that this coveted matchup will draw a huge number of eyes if Dana White decides to make it happen.