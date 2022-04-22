UFC

“Jake Paul, beating you up sounds like fun” – Michael Bisping declares his interest in boxing Jake Paul and instructs him to send him a contract

Michael Bisping Jake Paul
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Superteam failures make us appreciate Phil Jackson more": NBA Reddit pays its respect to former Bulls, Lakers coach for keeping it together while coaching the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant
Next Article
"Red Bull, they have a superior development capacity" - Ferrari fears competition from Red Bull more than Mercedes in 2022