Jake Paul Ridicules Nate Diaz With ‘$15 Million PFL Offer’ Following Lawsuit for Unpaid Masvidal Fight

In his first outing since parting ways with the UFC, former BMF title challenger Nate Diaz took on Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring in a rematch of their first fight for the BMF belt from UFC 244 . Now that the dust has settled, Diaz is suing Masvidal for fraud and breach of contract. Jake Paul took this opportunity to remind Diaz of the PFL rematch offer he had declined from ‘The Problem Child’.

According to TMZ, Diaz was promised a mega payday of a whopping $10 million which he did not get. The promoter allegedly told Diaz he can’t pay because his wife would divorce him over the financial loss.

The Problem Child’ reacted to this report reminding Diaz that he should have taken the $15 million PFL MMA deal. He then went on to call ‘Gamebred’ a broke man who couldn’t sell food in a drought.

“Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously you dummy. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price. Oh and Masvidal you broke and can’t sell shit.”

Diaz fought out his UFC contract in 2022 and stated that he wanted to explore other avenues in the world of combat sports.

For the longest time, the Stockton Slugger was linked with Paul. The two went back and forth multiple times on social media giving fans hopes of a potential fight. The younger Paul brother was the first to welcome Diaz into the world of pro-boxing even/

But after the fight, ‘The Problem Child’ took things up a notch and publicly offered Diaz $15 million to step into the ring with him again.

Despite all this, the rematch never took place and Diaz eventually ended up fighting Masvidal.

Thanks to his win against Masvidal, the options are now limitless for the younger Diaz brother.

Diaz to return back to the UFC and skip Jake Paul?

Following his win against ‘Gamebred’, Nate Diaz stated in the post fight interview that he wanted to go back to the UFC and fight once more as he wanted to prove he is the best in the world and win a world title.

At the same time he issued a call out to the likes of Leon Edwards and Jake Paul stating that they’re both ‘dead’.

At this point in time, Paul has fights lined up until the end of the year. Therefore an immediate fight between the two does not seem possible. However, if both Paul and Diaz are victorious in their respective outings, there’s a lot more than $15 million to make from that fight.