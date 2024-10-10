Jake Paul Says He’d ‘1000 Percent’ Beat Alex Pereira After Loopholes Exposed in UFC 307 Fight

Jake Paul isn’t holding back after Alex Pereira’s recent victory over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. Despite the UFC light heavyweight champion’s impressive win, Paul believes the fight exposed several weaknesses in his game.

In his typical overconfident fashion, Paul stated he’s “1000 percent” sure he could knock out Pereira, who is regarded as one of the UFC’s most feared knockout artists.

‘The Problem Child’ recently joined Adin Ross on his stream where he shared his thoughts on a potential fight with Pereira.

“One thousand percent I would beat him. Rountree kind of exposed that he does not have a high volume output, he does not like body shots. In MMA, Pereira would rip my head off, but boxing is a completely different sport. The pace of it, and the style of it, is completely different. He has holes, Rountree rocked him, hurt him a couple of times but did not follow up on it.”

Paul went on to add that Rountree gave him a good idea of a potential game plan that he could use against Pereira. The former Disney star also added that he would love to fight the Brazilian and that the pressure is on him to get out of his UFC contract to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match just like Nate Diaz did.

Unfortunately for Paul, White has already stated that he has no interest in seeing Pereira step into the world of boxing.

White says no to Poatan’s ‘boxing’ career

If Alex Pereira ever plans to become a three-sport world champion, it likely won’t happen with Dana White’s blessing. Rumors have been swirling for months about the UFC light heavyweight champ considering a move to boxing. However, White hasn’t been too keen on the idea.

“I’m not even thinking about that stuff,” White told reporter Kevin Iole, dismissing the idea of crossover fights. “I hate crossover fights. I respect Pereira’s ambitions, but I want everyone to stay in their lane”.

While White has allowed cross-promotional fights in the past—most notably Conor McGregor’s fight with Floyd Mayweather—he seems set on keeping Pereira focused on the UFC.

Pereira recently defended his 205-pound title in dominant fashion, scoring a brutal fourth-round TKO over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307. For now, it seems White wants him to continue dominating the light heavyweight division, rather than chasing titles in another sport or another division for that matter.