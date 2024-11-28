‘What Is This For’: Daniel Cormier Questions the Need for Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill Fight

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is set to take on Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. Although the news is not confirmed yet, both fighters have spoken out about this fight and revealed their interest in fighting each other. However, Daniel Cormier does not understand why the UFC needs to make this fight.

Prochazka has now fought and lost to the champion Alex Pereira twice, so it does not make sense to set up a title contender fight with him in the picture.

Hill, on the other hand has only lost to the champ once and controversially so.

Hill took on Pereira at UFC 300 and found himself on the wrong end of a vicious left hook which rendered him motionless on the floor. But the manner in which it took place left a sour taste in his mouth. After Hill accidentally kicked Poatan on the groin, referee Herb Dean tried in but was stopped by the champion.

Hill has since claimed that he had stopped moving anticipating a stoppage and had let down his guard when Pereira found his chin. Due to the nature of the fight, he has even been calling out for a rematch ever since.

In a YouTube video for his channel, Cormier asserted his opinion about Hill already being a title contender but also had a word of advice for him.

“What exactly is this for, considering both have fought the champion and lost…If there is a man to earn a title fight, I believe it has to be Jamahal Hill…he needs to make a statement.”

However DC failed to name the biggest threat to Pereira’s title at the moment, Magomed Ankalaev; a wrestling dominant fighter who has an axe to grind with the champ.

As it turns out, he’s using the same axe against Prochazka as well.

Ankalaev claps back at Prochazka

Ahead of his fight against Hill at UFC 322, Prochazka warned Ankalaev not to talk trash about him since his own performances haven’t stood out.

In response to his comments, Ankalaev spoke about how the former champ has gotten slept by Pereira and will face the same fate against Hill,

“Hey why you talk about me, 2 of your last 3 fights you went to sleep, Alex made you go to sleep but I will make Alex go to sleep and I believe Jamahal Hill will make you sleep also, your new name is sleepy Jiri. Focus on your fight”

Ankalaev has long had his eyes set on the title shot. But the UFC has been rather protective of Pereira in 2024, by offering him strikers which has allowed the promotion to launch him into superstardom. This has meant that despite deserving the title shot, Ankalaev has had to patiently wait his turn.

Fortunately, 2025 is going to be a different year for the Russian fighter.