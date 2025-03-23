‘Should NOT Be Getting Title Shot Based on That Performance’: UFC Fanbase Unhappy With Carlos Ulberg vs. Jan Blachowicz’s End Result

Despite running his way through the light heavyweight division, fans are less than excited about a potential title charge for Carlos Ulberg after his UFC London win tonight. Ulberg, who returned tonight in the capital, took on former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz and emerged with a unanimous decision win — albeit controversial.
With this, Ulberg improved his winning run to eight straight fights. Likely set to improve on his ranking, Ulberg may even usurp Blachowicz as the number-rated challenger in the division.
On paper – given his impressive winning run – which also features a recent win over Volkan Oezdemir, a title fight for Ulberg is not out of the question yet. Furthermore, given the Kiwi’s backing with City Kickboxing – home to the likes of Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Alexander Volkanovski, his odds are boosted even further.
However, due to the close nature of his win tonight, q (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win over the veteran Pole, Ulberg would likely find himself in a title eliminator next.
Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision! #UFCLondonpic.twitter.com/vdw0CiqrgO
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 22, 2025
Arguing ex-champion, Blachowicz did enough to land a triumph, one fan even went as far as to label his win as a “robbery“. Another admitted the pairing was close, and suggested Ulberg first fights Jiri Prochazka before securing a title fight. “Close fight but (Carlos) Ulberg should NOT be getting a title shot based on that performance lol. Him vs Jiri (Prochazka) next“, he said.
Close fight but Ulberg should NOT be getting a title shot based on that performance lol. Him vs Jiri next.
— Brawler Broadcast (@brawlrbroadcast) March 22, 2025
Others too questioned the judges’ decision, saying, “The second I heard unanimous I knew they’d give it to the young prospect. What did Ulberg actually do except circle and tap meaningless kicks?”
Prochazka vs Ulberg for title eliminator
“I’m just looking for a good fight,” Prochazka told The Schmo. “But after today’s information, like Alex (Pereira) and (Magomed) Ankalaev, they’re already confirmed their fight. I don’t want to just stay and watch them and wait for the winner. Maybe I will fight with one of these guys [Jan Blachowicz or Carlos Ulberg] with the winner from Saturday night”, he had added.
One thing is for sure, however. If Ulberg is to fight for gold next – he will likely have to keep a keen eye on an expected summer rematch of Ankalaev, and Pereira first and foremost. Oh, and he must defeat Prochazka next.