Jan Błachowicz Calls Out UFC for ‘Protecting’ Alex Pereira After Magomed Ankalaev Fight Gets Overlooked

MGM Grand Garden Arena LAS VEGAS, NV – December 9: Jan Blachowicz steps on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 282

Jan Blachowicz is throwing around some serious accusations at the UFC regarding Alex Pereira as the UFC light heavyweight champion takes on Khalil Rountree next, the #8 ranked fighter in the division. Now, Blachowicz finds the match up frustrating as he believes by not giving ‘Poatan’ the Magomed Ankalaev fight, the UFC is playing favorites.

In a recent interview with Middle Easy on YouTube, the former champion expressed his frustration and asked why the company won’t grant him the rematch with Pereira or at least give Ankalaev a well deserved title shot.

“I feel like special protection for Pereira… maybe [the UFC] doesn’t want to make [our rematch] because they know that this time he’s gonna lose 100%. Maybe also that’s why they don’t want to give Ankalaev to him.”

The Polish fighter believes the UFC is trying to give ‘Poatan’ an easy win for his next fight and he is not able to comprehend why.

This is not the first time the company has been accusing of shielding its biggest names by cherry picking opponents for them.

Is UFC protecting its biggest stars?

While the Polish fighter does respect Rountree , he believes that there are at least 2 higher ranked contenders in the division hat deserve a shot at Pereira’s title before he decides to bolt into another division.

“With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn’t need special protection.”

However, with this fight already on UFC’s cards, it would appear that the former champion will just have to wait it out. As for Ankalaev, he will just have to do what he’s done since debuting in 2018- win.

But the question remains, is the UFC protecting its biggest stars?

This is not a situation unique to the light heavyweight division. The heavyweight division too is facing its own paradoxical crisis with the interim champion defending the interim title without even a sniff at the undisputed one.

The LHW champ, Tom Aspinall has even called out the UFC for keeping his title hostage as the undisputed champion, Jon Jones returns from injury to fight a 41-year-old Stipe Miocic, who hasn’t fought in years and then maybe retire after the fight.