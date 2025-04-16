Javier Mendez Admits Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Absence in Islam Makhachev’s Corner Impacts Him Badly

After retiring in 2020 with a 29-0 undefeated record, Khabib Nurmagomedov spent his days keeping his father’s promise to Islam Makhachev. On October 22, 2022, at UFC 284, he succeeded in coach Abdulmanap’s dream of making Islam a world champion. And then he disappeared, much to Coach Javier Mendez and Islam’s agony.

At UFC 294, Islam took on Alexander Volkanovski in what would be the first time he had fought without Khabib in his corner for years. His mentor had taken a break from the sport to spend time with his mother and the rest of his family.

How his absence affected Islam cannot possibly be substantiated, but Islam would go on to have one of the worst possible fight weeks of his career. From a lack of sleep to weight cut issues to problems with his diet, Islam suffered through all of it.

And when he met Volk inside the octagon on the designated night, the Aussie managed to put a beating on him bad enough for sections of the audience to claim that Islam’s win had been a robbery. Coach Mendez has now taken to his podcast to explain how the night had gone for them.

“It’s safe to say it affected him a little bit, I would say yes 100%. Having him in the corner the second time around, it was a huge plus”, he said.

Mendez also admitted that Khabib is the single most important person in Makhachev’s corner every time he fights. And that was visible in the rematch with Volkanovski at UFC 294.

After Islam knocked out Volk with a head kick, Khabib was the first person to run into the octagon and celebrate with him.

Khabib has invaluable insight into the sport. Not only does he have coaching experience, he also has the unique distinction of being a world-class athlete with an unblemished 29-0 record in the sport.

Time and again, when Khabib has been in Islam’s corner, the former champion had shouted really practical advice, making the difference between a decision win and a finish.

Like when he instructed Islam Makhachev on how to execute a Kimura during his fight against Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in 2021. Makhachev patiently listened to his coach and secured the win.

Normally, that kind of influence on fighters would annoy a head coach. But Mendez knows better.

Khabib’s role at AKA

Mendez claims he never forces his fighters to train. If a fighter misses the start time of training or does not show up, Mendez doesn’t let it bother him too much; neither does he run behind the fighter asking them to show up. Instead, he goes and spends time with his friends or chooses to go out.

A very interesting take from the head coach of one of the most dominant MMA gyms in the world at the moment.

Khabib, however, is the complete opposite. ‘The Eagle‘ runs a tight ship where discipline and hard work go hand in hand. There is no special treatment in Team AKA.

It doesn’t matter if you’re Islam Makhachev or a kid who’s in Dagstan for 2-3 years with forgetful parents, everybody gets treated the same.

Coach Javier Mendez reflects on Khabib’s evolution from champion fighter to inspiring leader. It’s about legacy, roles, and knowing when to step back for the greater good Watch the whole episode: https://t.co/wtHYak8JjW#TeamKhabib #UFC pic.twitter.com/GltLL3PoFU — The Javier & Mo Show (@JavierMoShow) April 15, 2025

“As a head coach, I lay back and let the person that’s actually the real leader, be the leader. And he’s the real leader. I’m the person that leads him. But he leads the team, that’s his team, that’s his father’s team”, Mendez said about Khabib’s role in the AKA gym.