Joe Rogan Explains How UFC Debunked Martial Arts Myths, Showing Half of Them Were Useless

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Back in the 1980s, a young Joe Rogan got into Taekwondo after his coaches told him it was the superior martial art. That was the case for every discipline back then; they all believed they were the best and swore by it. This was a notion the Rogan claims has now been debunked by the UFC.

The notion of any one martial art being superior to the rest is inherently flawed since a fight with trained athletes would bring about unpredictable circumstances. A mix of different styles of martial arts would then become paramount to success.

On his podcast episode with Jimmy Corsetti & Dan Richards, the JRE host spoke about how the UFC helped people realize the truth and said,

“Every discipline believed they had the very best discipline…..And it took the UFC to slam everything together and go, ‘oh Jesus half of the stuff is f*cking useless’.”

Rogan went on to clarify that not everything about Martial Arts was ‘useless’ though. He took the example of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Jones used a Taekwondo spinning back kick to secure the TKO victory over Miocic. And this is something Rogan wishes more fighters incorporated into their game; elements borrowed from different martial arts.

UFC 309 was a spectacle in itself and as such Jones’ Taekwondo kick wasn’t the only thing Rogan took away from the event.

Joe Rogan’s UFC 309 hat

Rogan keeps getting the coolest memorabilia, specifically hats from fighters from different parts of the country, just one of the perks of his job as a UFC commentator.

During UFC 309, Ramiz Brahimaj, an American fighter with Albanian roots, joined the elite group and gifted Rogan an Albanian hat, which belonged to his grandfather. He explained the importance of it in his post-fight press conference and said,

“Oh that’s an Albanian Plis, that was my grandfather’s and it’s like a tribal hat….Tell him to take care of that thing. It was my grandfather’s.”

Ramiz Brahimaj reminded the world that fighting is more than a sport—it’s a connection to our roots. His emotional tribute to his late grandfather, sharing the story behind the traditional Albanian hat, moved Joe Rogan and fans alike. A champion in and out of the octagon! pic.twitter.com/9LkGhnczSE — Sami Flamuri (@SamiFlamuri) November 18, 2024

Rogan has previously been gifted headgear from Dagestan and Kazakhstan by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Shavkat Rakhmonov respectively.