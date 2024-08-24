UFC’s Sean Strickland Challenges Nina Marie to a Wild $1,500 Used Car ‘No Rules’ Desert Race

One of the UFC’s most hilarious combo is Sean Strickland and influencer Nina Marie Daniele. In fact, the fandom got several riotous banter when the content creator met and sat down with the ‘Tarzan’ for an interview. Beyond that, the duo seems to have a genuine emotional lock between them, and the proud all-American has now upped the ante, challenging Nina to a desert race.

Taking things to his social media, Strickland issued the challenge, calling out the influencer to a wild race over a $1500 used car from Facebook.

“1,500 dollar limit fb market place used cars… Desert race no rules… @ninamdramawill you do this with me?!”

1,500 dollar limit fb market place used cars… Desert race no rules… @ninamdrama will you do this with me?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 24, 2024

Being a car enthusiast, Strickland re-shared a YouTube source on his “X” mentioning how it might be time for everyone to boycott Ford vehicles because of their tracking systems.

Following the tweet, Strickland again came up online and that’s when he decided to up the ante, issuing the challenge to Nina.

While the content creator has yet to respond to Strickland’s challenge, numerous fans have noted down their thoughts in the comment section.

Furthermore, Strickland also called out ex-UFC contender, Brendan Schaub, asking the veteran if he was game for a Madmax-style race.

And when he was done pitching ideas for real life Fast and the Furious, the 33-year-old weighed in his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s revelation – his desire to come down to middleweight.

Strickland gets candid about Pereira’s middleweight move

Former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland is arguably one of the most outspoken and controversial superstars in the promotion. The proud American holds no bar when it comes to speaking his mind and subsequently, this honesty has gotten him into quite a few troubles as well.

However, it is this humble, honest personality that has made him a heartthrob in the community.

Following UFC 305, after Dricus du Plessis retained his belt, submitting Israel Adesanya in R4, the former champ, Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira revealed his desire to return to middleweight to take on the South African.

But the news of the Brazilian coming down to 185 from 205 sent shockwaves in the division and Strickland in his latest has weighed in his thoughts on the same.

Calling a spade a spade, Strickland didn’t mince his words when he talked about Pereira and the threat he poses at middleweight.

Strickland talked about facing Pereira again, pointing out it’d be really difficult for him to KO Poatan and that’d be possible only if the Brazilian really messed up. He further talked about how Pereira’s power meant that no matter how prepared one might be, all he has to do is slip that left hand in.

“I’m not scared of Alex, but my chin… I’ll just go to sleep, it’s a weird thing.”

Having faced the stone-faced killer inside the cage, Strickland is aware of Pereira’s power after he touched him up with his patented left hand at UFC 276 in 2022.