Joe Rogan Explains How UFC Matches Top Fighters Against Each Other While Boxing Develops Talent Gradually

On the latest episode of JRE, UFC commentator Joe Rogan compared how fighters were developed in boxing versus the UFC. According to Rogan, the two combat sports take very different approaches to building their athletes—and it’s all about how fighters are tested on their way to the top.

Essentially, boxing prospects are carefully matched with opponents designed to challenge specific aspects of their game, giving them time to grow and gain experience before facing elite competition. Rogan further explained and said,

“In boxing, they’re gonna build you, you’re gonna fight a few guys that are real slick but don’t have power.”

The UFC, Rogan argued, however, takes the opposite approach,

“The UFC is like, when you’re ready, come to us and you’re gonna fight the best.”

Fighters entering the octagon are already expected to be polished and ready to compete against world-class opponents, often with no room for error.

To drive his point home, Rogan used the example of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian lightweight star faced numerous setbacks early in his career, accumulating several losses before finally fighting for the lightweight title. “That’s the difference,” Rogan said, emphasizing that in the UFC, a fighter’s journey often involves trial by fire.

It’s a fascinating look at what it takes to make it in the fight game and why the paths to greatness in boxing and MMA are so different. But UFC’s approach also has its drawbacks. It often kills talent in its infancy. It’s why UFC fighters often fail to take their stardom beyond the octagon.

Also, Rogan’s statement is not necessarily true. UFC has legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov, who despite an undefeated 29-0 record has only fought the top contenders in his division maybe 3-4 times. There are countless undefeated fighters on the UFC rosters right now, who have not fought anyone of consequences in their years in the promotion.

So, the UFC and boxing are kind of sisters in that matter. And it’s not the only similarity they share either. They also share in the misery of poor judges’ decisions.

Rogan’s reaction to Gane’s win at UFC 310

Rogan couldn’t hide his disbelief when Bruce Buffer announced Ciryl Gane as the winner against Alexander Volkov at UFC 310. Standing in the octagon, Rogan looked visibly stunned as the judges’ decision was read, a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

Joe Rogan’s @joerogan reaction to Cyril Gane being announced the winner was absolutely priceless. #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/QzUrP8atIl — CAPMMA.com (@CAPMMAcom) December 8, 2024

Gane himself appeared uncertain of the outcome, even seeming ready to leave the octagon as if anticipating a loss. But to everyone’s surprise, the judges scored the fight in his favor, leaving fans, fighters, and commentators alike scratching their heads.

When Rogan asked Gane about it, the Frenchman claimed that he was leaving the octagon because he was not happy with his performance, and not because he thought he lost the fight.

Gane, despite an improved ground game, had failed to make any impact during the fight and was thoroughly dominated by Volkov. The Russian fighter landed more significant strikes and controlled the fight for longer periods of time.

Even UFC president Dana White apologized to Volkov and told him that he had been robbed. He later told the media during the post-PPV presser that the judges had approached them and explained why they ranked one of the rounds the way they did, but it didn’t do much to convince him.

When one of the reporters asked White what he thought of their reasoning, he said it didn’t matter what his opinion of the whole fiasco was but remained firm in his belief that Volkov had been robbed.