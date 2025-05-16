Joe Rogan Explains How Advanced Technology Created a Full Podcast with Steve Jobs Without Ever Meeting Him

Set to see artificial intelligence (AI) implemented in the UFC soon, Joe Rogan seems rather skeptical about the progression in that specific technology.

Rogan, a long-time color commentator for the promotion, hosts his own award-winning Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On his podcast, Rogan has featured many names across a whole host of scientific and technological fields, among others.

Releasing another interview this evening, the East Coast star spoke with author and restaurateur Guy Fieri, with the duo discussing the impending takeover of artificial intelligence.

And as far as Rogan’s concerned, the tool, while useful, can also fall into the wrong hands. Notably, he discussed the use of AI when it comes to creating false conversations between people.

Rogan, who is also a stand-up comedian, told Fieri how someone had created a 45-minute interview between himself and former Apple CEO, the late Steve Jobs, much to his confusion.

“Technology is just – it’s reality-bending technology,” Rogan said. “You could essentially right now, just from the podcast that you and I (Guy Fieri) have had so far, us talking, you could have us say anything forever. And it could be anything, a big foreign policy. You could talk about anything, and it would all be AI-generated, and no one would be able to tell.”

“… There’s a whole podcast out there of me talking to Steve Jobs. I never met Steve Jobs. It’s like a 45-minute podcast of me and Steve Jobs having a conversation. I never met him,” he added.

And while Rogan is worried, to say the least, about AI, his current employer, UFC, is set to implement it in a big way this year.

UFC set to use AI to rework ranking system

A Meta board member alongside CEO Mark Zuckerberg, UFC leader Dana White has shared a close relationship with the former in recent years.

Hosting him at many Octagon events, particularly events closed off to the public at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, White is set to borrow some of the company’s expertise.

Voicing his concern with the ranking system, namely as it sees Islam Makhachev stacked higher than Jon Jones, White confirmed AI would be taking over before too long later this year.

“We literally had meetings this week to work on it, and I actually talked to Mark Zuckerberg too, about AI. I’m totally gonna fix the rankings and we’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into ’25.”

“We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system. That will debut later this year,” White said in a video posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)

And while Rogan is skeptical, it seems the use of AI across the board is not going away anytime soon.