How Many Mexican Champions Have There Been in the UFC?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is an organization where the best fighters in the world come and compete. The UFC has seen fighters and champions from different parts of the world. Other than the United States of America, the champions have been from Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Poland, Africa, China etc. With Mexico providing great fighters over the years, fans wonder how many Mexican champions have been there in the UFC.

The fighters from Mexico are known for their toughness. We have come across many martial artist and boxers who are Mexican and are next level tough.

Also Read: Jon Jones Breaks the ‘Drake Curse’ Wins Him $1.7 Million After Submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Mexican Champs in the UFC:

There are currently two Mexican champions in the UFC. Both the Mexicans are in the flyweight division. Brandon Moreno is the men’s UFC flyweight champion of the world and Alexa Grasso is the newly crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion of the world.

UFC 285 was covered with no shocks and most wins by the favorites except one. Alexa Grasso went on to beat Valentina Shevchenko by submission in round 4. She became the new flyweight champion of the world, and Mexico was proud.

Valentina Shevchenko was the queen of the division and looked unbeatable at 125 pounds before today. Grasso had some other plans. She put on a powerful performance inside the octagon. She was pressuring Shevchenko and her boxing looked crips. In round 4 she submitted Shevchenko and boom, Mexico had its champion.



Brendon Moreno is another Mexican champion in the UFC. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 via KO/TKO in round 3. This was their fourth meeting inside the octagon.

UFC 257 was the first time they fought to the draw. At UFC 263 in their rematch, Moreno submitted Figueiredo via a rear naked choke to secure the win and the 125-pound belt. They faced each other again at UFC 270 and the fight went to decision, giving the Brazilian a slight edge over the Mexican.

UFC 283 is where they sealed the deal of the rivalry and Moreno was able to beat Deiveson Figueiredo. Mexico is proud of both the current champions they have in the UFC. These two will go a long way in their career as they look solid and in their prime.

The Interim Champ

Yair Rodrigues recently defeated Josh Emmett in a dominant performance to become the interim featherweight champion of the world. The champ at 145 in Volkanovski as he looks more than ready for any challenge. Yair looks like he may be the next undisputed Mexican champion in the UFC.

Hey @alexvolkanovski Are you a man of your word?

We had a talk in Dallas. Everyone knows I’m next #perth #australia https://t.co/VqLyw3Rked pic.twitter.com/hVtmvPlZvL — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) November 4, 2022

Fighters of Mexican Heritage in MMA history:

Apart from these two champions, Mexican heritage fighters have always been a big part of UFC. Without Mexico, the combat fight world seems incomplete and would have never been where it is today.

Cain Velasquez, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Carlos Condit, Gilbert Melendez, Diego Sanchez, Anthony Pettis and Josh Thompson are some of the names that come to mind. These fighters have represented the Mexican heritage.

Who do you think will be the next Mexican champion in the UFC?

Also Read: Khamzat Chimaev Laughs at Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Claims About Beating Him, Mike Tyson but Not Francis Ngannou