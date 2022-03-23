UFC

“I’ve never fought a boring fight” – Paddy Pimblett says his UFC London victory was more thrilling than any fight involving Khabib Nurmagomedov

Paddy Pimblett Khabib Nurmagomedov
Adeep

Previous Article
"Dennis Rodman's first wife Annie Bakes had to sell his jerseys to pay her daughter's tuition!": The Worm had a tumultuous relationship with all his wives, Annie taking the worst of it
No Newer Articles