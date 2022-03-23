“I’ve never fought a boring fight” – Paddy Pimblett says his UFC London victory was more thrilling than any fight involving Khabib Nurmagomedov

Paddy Pimblett believes that his UFC London win was more exciting than any fight involving former Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fans’ favorite Pimblett got his second win in the UFC last weekend by overcoming a panic attack ahead of Kazula Vargas in the first round. Liverpudlian lost a big punch at first, but eventually took back Vargas and carried him back naked.

Pimblett, one of the emerging UFC stars, received a $ 50,000 performance bonus for his efforts against Vargas. The 27-year-old is battling for the first time in six months to win his first promotional match by knockout last September.

“This is another nightmare. I’ve never fought a boring war, something you can’t say about me. Khabib may have gone 29-0 but he didn’t have a happy fight. So, in the end.”

And he said of his win: “As soon as he hit me with that punch and ended up top, I was like ‘oh you’re gonna make yourself look like a proper mushroom now, you need to sort this out kid’. When you talk a big game like this, you can easily become an internet meme.

“I’m going to continue to prove myself right as I climb the rankings. I’ve seen a lot of people slating me saying I’ll never beat the top 15, but do you think half the people who are in the top 15 now will still be there when I’m actually fighting the top 15?

“I’ve still got a long way to go up the ladder, I’m not unrealistic I’m a realist. I know that I’m not top 10 fighter, I know I’ve still got a lot of fights to do. Before I start fighting anyone like that, I wanna get another contract with some extra zeros on there.”

