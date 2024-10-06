Julianna Pena Snubs Kayla Harrison After Title Win Against Raquel Pennington, Eyeing Amanda Nunes Trilogy Fight

Stealing a close-knitted decision win against her friend turned rival, Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena re-claimed her lost women’s bantamweight title in a grudge match at UFC 307. With the belt wrapped around her waist, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ called out former foe Amanda Nunes for a super fight, denying American Kayla Harrison a shot at the title.

When asked about a potential matchup with the former PFL champion, Pena simply shrugged it off, saying,

“What I really like is for Amanda Nunes to quit ducking and come back inside this octagon and let’s settle it. We’re 1-1, that’d be the greatest fight in mixed martial arts history at the bantamweight division that the sport has ever seen. I do not believe that she’s done being retired, I want to see her back inside the octagon so that we can settle the scores.”

Of course, Harrison saw the footage and a video of her reacting to it has also been made available which is where one can see the two time Olympic gold medalist just laughing at Pena calling out a retired Nunes instead of fighting the challenge in front of her.

Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Pena ignoring her and calling out Amanda Nunes.

Earlier, the tension between them flared up at the UFC 307 presser after the judoka made it clear she plans to dominate the bantamweight division. In fact, Kayla threw some shade at Pena, downplaying her UFC experience by highlighting her own 17-1 record against Pena’s 10-5 resume.

Now with the 35-year-old capturing the belt, Pena is the fight Harrison yearns for but unfortunately, the new champ wants to settle the scores with ‘The Lioness’ Amanda Nunes and settle the debate.

Deep Diver: Pena’s controversial SD win

For some, this is a moment of joy, seeing their favorite fighter, Julianna reclaim the belt but for others’ the win was nothing but a highway robbery. In fact, Pena failed to do anything significant except for the mid rounds where she caught the former champion trapped in a vicious rear naked choke.

However, Pennington survived the ordeal and came right back in the last round, piecing up the challenger. Furthermore, she even dropped Pena with a cracking shot.

On top of that, Pennington was clearly leading the opening rounds with precise jabs and timely right hands.

However, Pena used her grappling to wear out her former teammate. Despite her efforts, the former champion showed her heart, stinging Pena with sharp punches till the end of the bell in the final round.

Even Daniel Cormier from the commentary booth thought Pennington had done enough to retain her belt until the judges gave the win to Pena – 48-47, 47-48, 48-47. Interestingly, Pena looked off, with her head slouching forward before Buffer announced the winner.