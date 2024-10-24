WATCH: Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski’s Prank Leaves Reporter Questioning Career Choices

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is quite the prankster. The UFC fighter is currently enjoying his time away from the UFC as he gears up for a comeback fight. Until then, he has been appearing at UFC events and doing interviews with members of the press. But this one interview in particular seems to have caught everyone’s eye.

So everyone in the UFC world, fans, fighters, and media alike know ‘The Great’ for being one of the nicest guys on the roster. He is always extremely respectful and humble.

So when he approached a member of the press for an interview and started acting rude, the scribe almost believed his career was over.

Visibly annoyed at the scribe, Volk threw a fit and claimed that the questions he was being asked were stupid and said,

“So no silly questions in there? Just stupid ones. I told you I didn’t want to do this one. Coz every single time they’ll just bring up s*it all the time, Ahh I don’t wanna do it.”‘

The former champ then walked off the set acting like he didn’t want to do the interview while Jon-Bernard Kairouz, the media person in question looked like he was almost about to cry.

Volk, of course, turned around really quickly and laughed to reveal that he was only joking. He even hugged the man, who appeared as if he had found out Santa Claus was also the tooth fairy and they were both played by The Rock! By his own admission, Kairouz’s career flashed before his own eyes.

But as funny as that was, it’s not close to why the Aussie is in the building. Volkanovski is going to be watching the title fight between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria closely because he wants to take on the winner for the title

But according to the champion, there is only one way ‘The Great‘ can get another shot at the title.

Topuria turns down Volk

Having been an exemplary champion for a long time, Volkanovski naturally wants another shot at the title. More importantly, he wants a rematch against Ilia Topuria who dethroned him.

However, during a recent press conference ahead of UFC 308 the Spaniard made it clear that the rematch would happen only on his terms.

“That’s never going to happen. I’m the champion, if you want to fight for the title again it has to be in Madrid instead of fighting in Australia in front of your people. Why would I want to give you that advantage?”

Well, home advantage is definitely a thing in MMA. Fighting in front of your people can be a real special experience and if Topuria does defend his title this weekend, one can argue that he’s earned the right.