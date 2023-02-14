Joe Rogan Once Destroyed Jann Wenner for His Political Views

Joe Rogan is, without a doubt, one of the best podcasts in the world. He already had a name in the mixed martial arts industry because of his UFC commentator job. However, it is his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, that got him global fame.

Millions of fans around the world listen to his podcast. Moreover, the JRE is one of the hits on the streaming platform Spotify. What makes Rogan different from others is his ability to say things without any fear of the consequences.

This has sometimes gotten him into trouble. But Rogan is unfazed and continues to do the same. He did something similar during an episode of the show with the guest, Jann Wenner, the founder of the famous Rolling Stone magazine.

What did Joe Rogan say to Jann Wenner?

Another interesting thing about the JRE is that host Rogan invites notable personalities from all walks of life as guests on the podcast. Several renowned names like Mike Tyson, Elon Musk, and Bill Burr have been on his show.

Similarly, Jann Wenner appeared in episode number 1877. The duo talked about a lot of things, including the government. In one instance, Wenner was of the opinion that the government should regulate the internet for the public.

However, this didn’t sit well with Rogan. He totally opposed the thought of government-regulated internet. But Wenner still argued with the host. Following that, Rogan went on a verbal rampage and destroyed the Rolling Stone founder.

The UFC commentator stated that the government will regulate the web in such a manner that it suits their best interest. He also said that the government will never change for the public.

The 55-year-old is very strong about his opinions and it was clear from the episode that he won’t change it for anyone. That said, Rogan recently also shared his thoughts on the controversial outcome of UFC 284.

Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski won the bout

Alexander Volkanovski gave a tough fight to the Dagestani UFC champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 last weekend. Unfortunately, he lost the bout on the judges’ cards. But many fans and notable names, including Joe Rogan, believed that Volkanovski had done enough.

The MMA community filled the internet with their opinions and many were in favor of the Australian fighter. Rogan also stated on his YouTuber channel that Volkanovski won three rounds in the fight.

Nevertheless, despite the loss, ‘The Great’ earned a lot of respect from fans for showing a heart of a warrior. On the other hand, Makhachev was also impressive in the cage and displayed improved striking against the Aussie.

What are your thoughts on the fight? What do you think about Rogan’s opinion?