UFC Rankings: Did Islam Makhachev Surpass Alexander Volkanovski in p4p Ranking After UFC 284

UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retains his pound-for-pound crown, despite sustaining a loss against UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski and Makhachev competed in conceivably the most competitive mixed martial arts bout in the sport’s entire history. The pair exceeded expectations and excelled in areas regarding their respective defects.

The contest, in itself, was relatively contiguous. Both men displayed why they reside at the pole positions in their respective divisions. In fact, for Volkanovski, the task was considerably arduous, given that he moved up in a weight class to face the bigger man.

Nonetheless, his performance garnered the attention of millions worldwide, who have since claimed that even in defeat, the Australian should not lose out on his pound-for-pound status. However, we now have the officially updated UFC rankings to determine the result.

Alexander Volkanovski retains the top spot in the latest pound-for-pound UFC rankings!

UFC’s latest ranking for the pound-for-pound king divulged that Alexander Volkanovski has retained his position as the world’s eminent pound-for-pound fighter. Absolutely deserving to say the least.

Twenty-five minutes of fighting between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski proved competitive yet anarchic. Both men had their moments throughout the contest, but the numbers dictated that Makhachev had a superior performance.

The fight in itself, however, displayed that Volkanovski was not to be underestimated. The featherweight king more than held his own and has been the only man to have amassed such dominating minutes in his fight against Makhachev.

Makhachev had substantial moments in terms of takedowns landed, combined with an ample amount of strikes landed. Volkanovski outlined the 31-year-old significantly and even managed to reverse a takedown to attain the top position.

A splendid fight for as long as it lasted and a true testament to just how extensive the sport of MMA really is. In order to be world-class, one needs to perfect the elements of each art. Just like these two have!

A potential rematch between Volkanovski and Makhachev!

Volkanovski personified the true meaning of a champion in the face of suffering a loss. He congratulated Makhachev for his accomplishment and faced his shortcomings with humility.

With that being said, the Aussie had also stated that he was agitated with the loss and if the UFC deem it. So, he was already interested in engaging in a rematch against Makhachev in the foreseeable future.

A rematch between the pair would be absolute pandemonium now that they are precisely aware of what their opponent brings to the table. An incredible battle could potentially be in the offing for fight fans down the line!

